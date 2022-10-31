ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teenage bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Muskegon

By Madalyn Buursma
 3 days ago

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Muskegon on Sunday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Amity Avenue and Oak Grove Street. A 15-year-old from Muskegon was riding a bike and was hit by a car, the Muskegon Police Department said in a Monday release. It said the driver fled the scene.

The 15-year-old was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police say. They say the teenager “is expected to make a full recovery.”

The crash is under investigation. Police are looking for a Ford Fusion with front-end damage that is dark colored or maroon. Anyone with information should call Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

