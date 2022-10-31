West Chester Astros Player Goes Against His Hometown Phillies in World Series

Image via 6abc.

Astros outfielder Chas McCormick, a West Chester native who grew up a Phillies fan, has been facing his hometown team in the World Series, writes Alicia Vitarelli and Jaclyn Lee for 6ABC.

While his family might be die-hard Phillies fans, this year they are rooting for the Astros.

“I want my boy to bring home a ring,” said his mother, Nancy. “I want Houston to do well. So, I have said many times that he’s my boy — blood is thicker than Red October.”

McCormick attended West Chester Henderson High School and became the first student to score 1,000 career points in basketball and 100 career hits in baseball.

He focused on baseball at Millersville University before being drafted in 2017. Four years later, he made his MLB debut. Now, the World Series is bringing it all back home.