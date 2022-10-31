The writer behind hits from Panic! At The Disco and One Direction shares secrets: Listen now

On a brand new episode of And The Writer Is… with Ross Golan , multi-platinum songwriter Sam Hollander discusses working with some of music’s finest artists and acts, and shares his secrets behind having a total of 22 US Top 40 Hits.

Detailing his childhood days, when his babysitter was Andy Warhol , like literally Andy Warhol, Hollander revealed that being around him was the “formation of something in my brain,” and “led to he synapsis connecting, and I knew I wanted to be around this in some capacity, and music was the only thing that spoke to me.”

Now, named one of Variety ’s Hitmakers as well as Rolling Stone 's Producer of the Year, Hollander recently became holder of the #1 position on the Billboard Rock Songwriters Chart for a record nine weeks. Sam has worked with the likes of Panic! At The Disco , One Direction , Fitz and the Tantrums , Weezer , Katy Perry , blink-182 , Ringo Starr , Def Leppard , Carole King , Billy Idol , Jewel , Train , Tom Morello and Gym Class Heroes .

To hear all about his humble beginnings, as well stories of his times working with some of the impressive aforementioned list of names, listen to the entire episode above.

Every week on And The Writer Is… with Ross Golan acclaimed and venerable songwriters sit down to intimately discuss what happens behind closed doors in the music industry. There are millions of singers, thousands of artists, and only 40 top songs per genre at a time... this podcast is about the people who make them.

