ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

The writer behind hits from Panic! At The Disco and One Direction shares secrets: Listen now

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiVw3_0itN7eOL00

On a brand new episode of And The Writer Is… with Ross Golan , multi-platinum songwriter Sam Hollander discusses working with some of music’s finest artists and acts, and shares his secrets behind having a total of 22 US Top 40 Hits.

LISTEN NOW : And The Write Is… Sam Hollander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvPdT_0itN7eOL00
Photo credit And The Writer Is...

Detailing his childhood days, when his babysitter was Andy Warhol , like literally Andy Warhol, Hollander revealed that being around him was the “formation of something in my brain,” and “led to he synapsis connecting, and I knew I wanted to be around this in some capacity, and music was the only thing that spoke to me.”

Now, named one of Variety ’s Hitmakers as well as Rolling Stone 's Producer of the Year, Hollander recently became holder of the #1 position on the Billboard Rock Songwriters Chart for a record nine weeks. Sam has worked with the likes of Panic! At The Disco , One Direction , Fitz and the Tantrums , Weezer , Katy Perry , blink-182 , Ringo Starr , Def Leppard , Carole King , Billy Idol , Jewel , Train , Tom Morello and Gym Class Heroes .

To hear all about his humble beginnings, as well stories of his times working with some of the impressive aforementioned list of names, listen to the entire episode above.

Every week on And The Writer Is… with Ross Golan acclaimed and venerable songwriters sit down to intimately discuss what happens behind closed doors in the music industry. There are millions of singers, thousands of artists, and only 40 top songs per genre at a time... this podcast is about the people who make them.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Audacy

Listen To 'Coop's Rockin’ Country Saturday Night' on Audacy

Coop rocks every weekend with the most fun allowed by law! Country stars, listener check-ins, hot phones, fun social media… it’s all part of ‘Coop’s Rockin’ Saturday Night’! Listen 7PM-Midnight Saturdays on your favorite Audacy Country station.
Audacy

Join us in the DTS Sound Space with Marcus Mumford

Audacy is proud to welcome Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford for a special DTS Sound Space interview with host Nicole Alvarez and performance of new tracks from his emotional new ‘self-titled’ album on Sunday, November 6 at 8:45PM ET/PT.
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy