Shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL), which makes pharmacy management solutions for healthcare systems and pharmacies, dropped 33.6% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $77.96, then opened on Monday at $77.63. The stock hit its 52-week low on Thursday afternoon, when it fell more than $30 from where it had been on Tuesday to $48.52, before closing on Friday at $51.77. Its 52-week high is $187.29. The stock is down more than 71% so far this year.

9 HOURS AGO