ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Emerson selling climate technologies in $14B deal

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHv9d_0itN7arR00

NEW YORK (AP) — Emerson is selling a majority stake in its climate technologies business to Blackstone in a deal valued at $14 billion including debt.

The standalone climate technologies unit includes the Copeland compressor business and the entire portfolio of products and services across all HVAC and refrigeration end-markets. The division serves both commercial and residential clients and, in its last fiscal year, booked $5 billion in sales.

Top story: Missouri snake show ‘Venom Fest’ shut down after cobra disappears

Emerson, based in St. Louis, has sought to refashion itself into a pure-play global automation company, while Blackstone sees an opportunity for growth as businesses and households seek out more energy efficiency through new technologies.

Emerson Electric Co. will receive about $9.5 billion in cash proceeds and keep a non-controlling ownership interest in the new standalone joint venture.

The company posted fourth-quarter earnings Monday, including a $740 million profit. It topped Wall Street expectations for revenue and net income.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Reuters

BP joins rivals with bumper $8.2 billion profit

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion, lifted by strong natural gas trading, as it expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion amid rising calls to increase taxes on the energy sector.
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future

The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq Composite gained by over 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
FOX 2

FOX 2

47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy