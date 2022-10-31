ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Memorial for former Centene CEO Michael Neidorff

By Joe Millitzer
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A memorial was held Sunday for the long-time CEO of Centene, Michael Neidorff. He died in April of this year at the age of 79.

Neidorff ran Centene for more than a quarter of a century, helping grow the company into one of the largest corporations in the country.

Tributes made to Neidorff, in person and on video, included former President Bill Clinton, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, Former Senator Claire McCaskill, and broadcaster Bob Costas.

Learn more: rememberingmichaelfneidorff.com

