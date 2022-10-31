Chrisean Rock Recants Domestic Violence Allegations Against Boyfriend Blueface

Following her most recent claims against Blueface, Chrisean Rock is walking back the domestic violence allegations she made against the rapper on Sunday.

The South Central Baddies alum first took to Instagram Live on Saturday to announce that she had been hit in the eye and left bloody, having a discussion with someone who was off-camera.

She told the man–believed to be Blueface: “You so dumb, you should have let me jump out, you on some weirdo s***, you busted my lip.”

In another clip, in which Rock spoke with some of the commenters on her stream, Chrisean said she didn’t purposefully hurt herself or call the police. She continued to put the blame on the male off-camera, saying that he was “too comfortable” and that she decided to go live so he would stop putting his hands on her.

“You slipped up, now you feel dumb … you busted my lip and gave me a black eye,” she said during the video. “You came to my booking, to pick up my money, to disrespect me.”

Rock went on to post a series of images of injuries she suffered in the alleged attack, which includes a black eye, a busted lip, and bloodied nose, according to TMZ. She deleted the posts soon after.

At one point in this whole debacle, Rock also exchanged tweets with Blueface, tweeting, “The most dangerous anger is built inside someone with a good heart.”

On Sunday, however, Chrisean completely walked back her statements from the night before, instead saying that she was not attacked by the rapper, but “on a bad trip” where he actually came to her defense.

“Sorry guys I [mental] breakdown/bad trip with the liquor trynna to jump out of a moving car on the highway,” she said in a caption over the clip. “I will be working on my mental heath n liquor habits.”

Rock went on to say that she blacked out and attempted to leap out of a moving vehicle while it was on the highway, and that the rapper had tried to pull her back into the vehicle. She even claimed that she actually hit the rapper and not the other way around, adding, “He’s trying to save me and I just blacked out.”

Blueface also tweeted about the “moving car” claims.

