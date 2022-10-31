Read full article on original website
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Chewy Stock?
As an e-commerce specialist, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has been caught up in the wider market downturn that has sent many tech stocks reeling in 2022. Shares are down by over 30% through early November, in fact. Wall Street is worried about slowing growth compared to earlier phases of the pandemic...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ares Capital (ARCC): Time to Buy?
Ares Capital (ARCC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this private equity firm reflects...
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
5 Top Ranked Cheap Stocks
(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks. (5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. Welcome to Episode #304 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. There...
Why AssetMark Financial Stock Surged 14.6% Higher This Week
The share price of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE: AMK) was up 14.6% this week from last Friday's close as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It had gone up as much as 17.4% during the week. The stock price is down about 10.2% year to date to $23.54 per share as of 1 p.m. ET.
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
Why Shares of Catalent Fell 36% This Week
Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT), which provides delivery and development solutions for healthcare companies, fell 36% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $66.18 then opened on Monday at $65.76. The stock hit its 52-week low on Thursday afternoon when it fell to $41.10, rising to only $42.40 at the close. Its 52-week high is $136.13. The stock is down more than 66% so far this year.
Why Twilio Stock Melted Down Today
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third-quarter results late Thursday, and on Friday morning, the stock fell hard. While the digital communication specialist beat analysts' consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines, management issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance that was below expectations and warned that the macroeconomic climate is hurting Twilio's business.
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.26, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying
Utility stocks offer generous dividends and typically have lower volatility making them favorable income investments. While there is a seasonal trend in utility usage, businesses and individuals will always have the need for gas and power. This makes the Utility-Electric Power Industry which is in the top 29% of over...
BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.77. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.39%....
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $166.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software...
FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FREYR Battery (FREY) closed at $12.80, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
