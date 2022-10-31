Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT), which provides delivery and development solutions for healthcare companies, fell 36% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $66.18 then opened on Monday at $65.76. The stock hit its 52-week low on Thursday afternoon when it fell to $41.10, rising to only $42.40 at the close. Its 52-week high is $136.13. The stock is down more than 66% so far this year.

5 HOURS AGO