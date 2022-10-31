At least one dead after small plane crashes on Big Creek Greenway in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA — The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said at least one person has died after a small plane crashed on the Big Creek Greenway Monday afternoon.

Police said the small single-engine plane crashed in a remote area north of Kimball Bridge Road around 1:15 p.m.

The plane was in its initial approach into DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, according to the NTSB. The plane was a Beech BE58 model.

Two people were onboard. It’s unclear if both people were killed.

Police said the Greenway is currently closed as they work the crash.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified and are on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Listen to 95.5 WSB for updates.

