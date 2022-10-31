Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
stoughtonnews.com
Nancy A. Kilen
Nancy A. Kilen, age 80, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. She was born on Aug. 4, 1942, to Raymond and Bernice (Hanson) Kollath in Washington, DC. She married Thomas Kilen on June 19, 1965. She received a Master/Library Science in 1976 from Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. She worked as a library assistant at the University of Wisconsin and a Library Cataloguer at the Washington County Public Library, Greenville, Mississippi.
Stoughton’s Ross named to 2022-23 Jerry Ensembles
Stoughton High School student Sam Ross was one of more than 40 Wisconsin high school students to the 2022/23 Jerry Ensembles by the Overture Center for the Arts and The Grand Theater in Wausau. According to a Nov. 3 news release, the ensembles are the premier vocal performance groups representing the Jerry Awards.
Russell Law Offices opens Stoughton location
Stoughton is growing once again, and so are residents’ options for a wide variety of legal assistance. Russell Law Offices, S.C, a general practice law firm with several locations in the southern part of the state, opened a Stoughton office on Nygaard Street on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to a company news release, Russell Law Offices, S.C. has a diverse attorney staff who services a variety of legal matters including Family Law, Criminal Defense, Estate Planning, Business Law and more.
Stoughton November history
• Ex-Mayor O.K. Roe and Fred Falk made an overland trip to Madison in an auto on Wednesday, braving the keen winds and dust heroically. • The roller skating rink at the Armory opened up most auspiciously Monday night under the auspices of Hiram Wood, some 250 people being present and every one of available skates in use.
Stoughton Children’s Business Fair set for Nov. 12
Who knows, maybe you’ll get to meet a future entrepreneurial genius?. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Stoughton Children’s Business Fair will host 30 young entrepreneurs at River Bluff Middle School, 235 N Forrest St. Now in its fifth year, the event is free and open to the public.
