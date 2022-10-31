Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Jeff Goldblum 'in final talks' to portray The Wizard in the long-awaited two-part film adaptation of the smash hit musical Wicked
Jeff Goldblum is currently in final talks to portray the Wizard in the upcoming adaptations of the smash hit musical Wicked. The news about the 70-year-old performer's potential involvement with the long-awaited project was reported by Variety on Friday. The adaptations of the long-running musical, which is centered on a...
Jennifer Lawrence dropped out from Elizabeth Holmes role because of Amanda Seyfried's 'terrific' Emmy Award winning portrayal: 'We don't need to redo that'
Jennifer Lawrence was set to play Elizabeth Holmes on the big screen but Amanda Seyfried ruined those plans. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winning actress revealed to the New York Times that the 36-year-old's 'terrific' Emmy winning portrayal of the notorious Theranos executive officer was the reason she dropped out of the film.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke lands next lead movie role
Emilia Clarke has landed her next lead movie role in An Ideal Wife. The Game of Thrones actress is set to play Irish author, Constance Lloyd, who was married to fellow wordsmith Oscar Wilde, in what appears to be a biopic about her life, Variety reports. Details of the project...
msn.com
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Sydney Sweeney Wasn’t Worried About Being Typecast as a ‘Blonde Bombshell’ Just 3 Years Ago
Sydney Sweeney wasn't worried about being typecast for her looks just a few years back. Has she changed her tune in recent years?
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And
Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
Hugh Jackman talks Sarah Jessica Parker’s near-wardrobe malfunction at Tonys
SJP almost let it all hang out at the Tonys. In a new interview with Variety, Hugh Jackman spoke about his Broadway debut in “The Boy From Oz” — and the memorable 2004 Tonys when he brought Sarah Jessica Parker on stage almost to have her dress fall down.
Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles' Romance At 'Crossroad' As Nonstop Drama Surrounding Ex Jason Sudeikis Reaches Boiling Point
The nonstop drama is starting to put a strain on Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' romance after her ex-nanny came forward with explosive claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. "They're trying to work through all this," a well-placed source claimed about their relationship. "But it's tough. Olivia is extremely stressed as all these hits keep coming."
musictimes.com
Indy Yelich ‘Killer’: Lorde’s Sister Releases New Single, Explains the Deep Meaning Behind It
It seems like music runs in Lorde's family as her little sister, Indy Yellich, is making her way into the mainstream music scene by being a recording artist on her own. It all began when she released her debut single last month titled "Threads," and little did fans know that she's been secretly working on creating music for the past four years.
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Cover ‘Couldn’t Be More Different’ From Meghan Markle’s Photos Taken by Same Photographer
Ramona Rosales is behind the Prince Harry 'Spare' cover as well as photos of Meghan Markle seen in Variety. However, an expert says the images sent different messages.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program. The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023. Written by Clint Bentley...
Henry Cavill & Eiza González To Lead Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ For Jerry Bruckheimer & Black Bear International — AFM Hot Pic
EXCLUSIVE: In the splashiest launch of the AFM so far, Guy Ritchie and Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer have enlisted Superman Henry Cavill and Baby Driver star Eiza González to lead their World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Black Bear International has arranged financing on and is launching for world sales. Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker Ritchie will direct as his next film, with the project lining up a January start date in Turkey. The movie, inspired by real events, will chart UK PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat...
Florence Pugh Teases a Music Album Could Be on the Way: "I Just Need to Give It a Go"
Florence Pugh has been making a name for herself in blockbuster films such as "Don't Worry Darling" and "Midsommar," but she has now revealed she has her sights set on the music industry, too. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's "This Cultural Life" on Oct. 29, Pugh opened up about her desire to release a music album.
POPSUGAR
