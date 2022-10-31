ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lawrence dropped out from Elizabeth Holmes role because of Amanda Seyfried's 'terrific' Emmy Award winning portrayal: 'We don't need to redo that'

Jennifer Lawrence was set to play Elizabeth Holmes on the big screen but Amanda Seyfried ruined those plans. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winning actress revealed to the New York Times that the 36-year-old's 'terrific' Emmy winning portrayal of the notorious Theranos executive officer was the reason she dropped out of the film.
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke lands next lead movie role

Emilia Clarke has landed her next lead movie role in An Ideal Wife. The Game of Thrones actress is set to play Irish author, Constance Lloyd, who was married to fellow wordsmith Oscar Wilde, in what appears to be a biopic about her life, Variety reports. Details of the project...
msn.com

Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol

Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
Primetimer

Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit

Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
A.V. Club

Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie

[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
Deadline

Hilary Swank To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Nar’ With Peter Berg Among Producers & WME Independent Launching Sales — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) is set to star in and executive-produce Nar, a character-driven action-thriller, which WME International is launching for world sales ahead of next week’s AFM in LA. Set in Latin America, Swank will play a downed pilot, wounded and isolated deep in hostile territory, whose survival relies on trusting a stranger who claims to be part of a vast secret network designed to bring her to safety. N.A.R. (Non-conventional Assisted Recovery) is the name of an actual US Defense Department program.  The film is scheduled to shoot in fall of 2023.    Written by Clint Bentley...
Deadline

Henry Cavill & Eiza González To Lead Guy Ritchie WWII Action Spy Pic ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ For Jerry Bruckheimer & Black Bear International — AFM Hot Pic

EXCLUSIVE: In the splashiest launch of the AFM so far, Guy Ritchie and Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer have enlisted Superman Henry Cavill and Baby Driver star Eiza González to lead their World War II action spy movie The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which Black Bear International has arranged financing on and is launching for world sales. Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin filmmaker Ritchie will direct as his next film, with the project lining up a January start date in Turkey. The movie, inspired by real events, will chart UK PM Winston Churchill’s and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming’s secret WWII combat...
