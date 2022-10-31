ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carvana Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carvana. Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
ServiceNow Unusual Options Activity For November 04

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ServiceNow NOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Are Consumers Turning To Cannabis Concentrates?

According to The Brightfield Group, a cannabis analytics firm, cannabis consumers are turning to extracts and concentrates as they seek more bang for their buck. Falling flower prices and economics of scale behind producing extracts such as live resin or rosin, weigh in as factors that contribute to their popularity among cannabis users.
Earnings Outlook For Tactile Systems Tech

Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tactile Systems Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Tactile Systems Tech bulls will hope to hear the company...
Peering Into Fidelity National Info's Recent Short Interest

Fidelity National Info's FIS short percent of float has risen 16.98% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.55 million shares sold short, which is 1.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking Into Gaucho Group Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Gaucho Group Holdings's VINO short percent of float has risen 15.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 110 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.53% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Earnings Preview: ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical SWAV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ShockWave Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67. ShockWave Medical bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyzing Digital Brands Group's Short Interest

Digital Brands Group's DBGI short percent of float has risen 24.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.95 million shares sold short, which is 5.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
A Preview Of Superior Group's Earnings

Superior Group SGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Superior Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21. Superior Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Merck & Co Executive Chair Trades Company's Stock

Kenneth C Frazier, Executive Chair at Merck & Co MRK, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Frazier sold 600,000 shares of Merck & Co. The total transaction amounted to $59,914,706.
Earnings Preview: NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies NSTG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NanoString Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51. NanoString Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
A Preview Of Qiagen's Earnings

Qiagen QGEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qiagen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45. Qiagen bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
How Is The Market Feeling About Cigna?

Cigna's CI short percent of float has risen 3.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.06 million shares sold short, which is 1.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.

