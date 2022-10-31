Read full article on original website
Carvana Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carvana. Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Benzinga
ServiceNow Unusual Options Activity For November 04
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ServiceNow NOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Carl Icahn Holds 8% Stake In Beverage-Can Maker Crown Holdings, Calls For Changes: Report
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn who has a stake in the beverage-can maker Crown Holdings Inc CCK believes the company should dispose noncore units and boost buyback. Carl’s stake in the company amounted to about $700 million, making him the company’s second-largest holder, the WSJ reported. Crown lowered its...
Benzinga
Why Are Consumers Turning To Cannabis Concentrates?
According to The Brightfield Group, a cannabis analytics firm, cannabis consumers are turning to extracts and concentrates as they seek more bang for their buck. Falling flower prices and economics of scale behind producing extracts such as live resin or rosin, weigh in as factors that contribute to their popularity among cannabis users.
Earnings Outlook For Tactile Systems Tech
Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tactile Systems Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Tactile Systems Tech bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Peering Into Fidelity National Info's Recent Short Interest
Fidelity National Info's FIS short percent of float has risen 16.98% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.55 million shares sold short, which is 1.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Looking Into Gaucho Group Holdings's Recent Short Interest
Gaucho Group Holdings's VINO short percent of float has risen 15.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 110 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.53% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Earnings Preview: ShockWave Medical
ShockWave Medical SWAV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ShockWave Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67. ShockWave Medical bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyzing Digital Brands Group's Short Interest
Digital Brands Group's DBGI short percent of float has risen 24.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.95 million shares sold short, which is 5.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
A Preview Of Superior Group's Earnings
Superior Group SGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Superior Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21. Superior Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
SVP & Chief Accounting Officer At This Communication Services Company Sells $260K of Stock
Dara Bazzano, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer at T-Mobile US TMUS, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US. The total transaction amounted to $260,882.
Merck & Co Executive Chair Trades Company's Stock
Kenneth C Frazier, Executive Chair at Merck & Co MRK, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Frazier sold 600,000 shares of Merck & Co. The total transaction amounted to $59,914,706.
Benzinga
Cinemark Clocks Positive Operating Income In Q3 As Recovery Kicks In; Registers 50% Revenue Growth
Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 50% year-on-year, to $650.4 million, beating the consensus of $616.9 million. Admissions revenue was $324.6 million, up from $225.5 million a year ago. Concession revenue was $253.6 million, up from $164.2 million a year ago. Cinemark recorded an attendance of...
Earnings Preview: NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies NSTG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NanoString Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51. NanoString Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Benzinga
The SPY, 2 ETFs Book Largest Options Flow Since March: What Smart Money Sees For 'The Three Amigos'
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY closed the month of October up 8.13% off the Sept. 30 closing price but had, so far, entered into a bearish November. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV moved in unison with SPY, rising 8.18% and 8.12%, respectively, in October but over the first four days of November retraced about 2.5%.
Robinhood, Under Armour, HubSpot And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares surged 32.8% to $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed...
Benzinga
A Preview Of Qiagen's Earnings
Qiagen QGEN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Qiagen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45. Qiagen bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
How Is The Market Feeling About Cigna?
Cigna's CI short percent of float has risen 3.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.06 million shares sold short, which is 1.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
