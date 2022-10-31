Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
13abc.com
Holland Intermediate school honors veterans in a unique way. - clipped version
Tim Ryan and JD Vance are making their closing arguments to voters on national television and across northwest Ohio in the campaign's final days. Vance, Ryan showcase differences at Fox News town hall. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tim Ryan and JD Vance showed voters where they differ on various issues...
13abc.com
Family to be honored by Adopt America Network at annual gala
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures are proof you can pack a lot into five years as a family. Just ask Rayquel Liggens. The 11-year-old is in 6th grade at Whittier Elementary in Toledo. She has three siblings, but they’re with other families in the Cleveland area. Just like Rayquel, they’re adopted.
African American leaders announce Annapolis will be deemed a 'Port Marker' town
African American leaders in Annapolis announced our capital city will be a Port Marker town. That will make Annapolis a "Site of Memory".
nomadlawyer.org
Leesburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Leesburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Leesburg Virginia. The town of Leesburg is located in Loudoun County in Virginia. The town was founded around 1740 and is the county seat. The town was named after the Lee family, whose ancestors included General Robert E. Lee. This area was inhabited by...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home
Democrat Erika White looks to unseat Republican Rep. Derek Merrin in the race for Ohio's 42nd House District. Area Office on Aging provides life-changing care for family caregivers. Updated: 5 hours ago. The sandwich generation is defined as middle-aged adults who are caring for an aging loved one as well...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
13abc.com
Cherry Street Mission in need of turkeys, Thanksgiving help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries is in need of turkeys and Thanksgiving help. Cherry Street Mission says they use approximately 1,000 turkeys a year to produce warm meals for guests. With the impact of higher food and supply costs, they are in need of more turkeys. Donations...
mocoshow.com
Abbott Elementary Star, Lisa Ann Walter, is a MoCo Native and MCPS Graduate
Lisa Ann Walter is an actress, comedian and television producer, perhaps best known for her roles as Chessy in the romantic comedy film The Parent Trap and her current role as Melissa Schemmenti on the ABC mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary. She’s also a native of Montgomery County. Walter was...
13abc.com
Local organizations to provide free Ride to the Polls
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Jobs with Justice and Interfaith Worker Justice Coalition is partnering with the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center to provide free Rides to the Polls. Organizers say for Ride to the Polls to early vote centers and on Election Day, call 419-VOTE-NOW (419-868-3669) or send...
WAVY News 10
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Thrillist
This New Train Stop Will Connect Washington Dulles Airport to D.C. Directly
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
13abc.com
Local union president challenges incumbent state representative in Lucas County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rep. Derek Merrin faces a tough reelection challenge from local union president Erika White in a newly-drawn Lucas County House of Representatives district. The new 42nd District features southwest Lucas County and stretches through Maumee to parts of south Toledo. See and read 13abc’s interviews with each candidate below.
13abc.com
Family celebrates the life of a 6-year-old organ donor who was hit and killed on Heatherdowns
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Monny and Kelly Yakumithis, along with friends and family, celebrate the life of their daughter Elena each year. In 2010, Elena was 6 years old when she was hit and killed on Heatherdowns Blvd. “Kelly’s car broke down and traffic had stopped so they could cross...
13abc.com
Area Office on Aging provides life-changing care for family caregivers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s called the sandwich generation. It’s defined as middle-aged adults who are caring for an aging parent or loved one as well as children. It’s a way of life for a lot of people in our area. Julie Miller is one of them.
13abc.com
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks
Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
