ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Family to be honored by Adopt America Network at annual gala

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures are proof you can pack a lot into five years as a family. Just ask Rayquel Liggens. The 11-year-old is in 6th grade at Whittier Elementary in Toledo. She has three siblings, but they’re with other families in the Cleveland area. Just like Rayquel, they’re adopted.
TOLEDO, OH
nomadlawyer.org

Leesburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Leesburg, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Leesburg Virginia. The town of Leesburg is located in Loudoun County in Virginia. The town was founded around 1740 and is the county seat. The town was named after the Lee family, whose ancestors included General Robert E. Lee. This area was inhabited by...
LEESBURG, VA
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Charlie’s

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Cherry Street Mission in need of turkeys, Thanksgiving help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission Ministries is in need of turkeys and Thanksgiving help. Cherry Street Mission says they use approximately 1,000 turkeys a year to produce warm meals for guests. With the impact of higher food and supply costs, they are in need of more turkeys. Donations...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local organizations to provide free Ride to the Polls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Jobs with Justice and Interfaith Worker Justice Coalition is partnering with the Monroe Street Neighborhood Center to provide free Rides to the Polls. Organizers say for Ride to the Polls to early vote centers and on Election Day, call 419-VOTE-NOW (419-868-3669) or send...
TOLEDO, OH
WAVY News 10

U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
SUFFOLK, VA
Thrillist

This New Train Stop Will Connect Washington Dulles Airport to D.C. Directly

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
WASHINGTON, DC
13abc.com

Local union president challenges incumbent state representative in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rep. Derek Merrin faces a tough reelection challenge from local union president Erika White in a newly-drawn Lucas County House of Representatives district. The new 42nd District features southwest Lucas County and stretches through Maumee to parts of south Toledo. See and read 13abc’s interviews with each candidate below.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
TOLEDO, OH
Washingtonian.com

Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night

Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
OLNEY, MD
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
TOLEDO, OH
Outsider.com

Owl Slashes Washington Woman Twice Amid Rise in Unprovoked Attacks

Hansville, Washington, resident Kirsten Mathisen knows the importance of daily exercise and time spent in the great outdoors. So, every day, she ventures into the woods near her home for a walk and a dose of nature. Recently, however, these typically tranquil excursions turned into nightmare scenarios when she suffered not one but two unprovoked owl attacks.
HANSVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy