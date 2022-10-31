Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
NASDAQ
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Genius Bets.
For many Americans, $1,000 is a nice chunk of money. If they invest it in the right company (or companies), then it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns in the stock market. However, many are struggling to navigate the current bear market, with the S&P 500 down a staggering 22% year to date. As such, plenty of investors have seen their portfolios decline substantially in 2022. But these trying times are also an opportunity to bet on quality companies at a discount to their all-time highs. The key is to focus on realistic comeback opportunities that standout among the crowd.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
NASDAQ
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
NASDAQ
Down 53%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
The semiconductor industry is prone to booms and busts. But over the long term, the best chip companies can deliver fortune-building returns to their investors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has done just that. Even after its recent pullback, the chip leader has delivered returns of more than 170% to its shareholders over the past five years, easily besting the returns of the S&P 500 broad market index over that time.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ares Capital (ARCC): Time to Buy?
Ares Capital (ARCC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this private equity firm reflects...
NASDAQ
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Chewy Stock?
As an e-commerce specialist, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has been caught up in the wider market downturn that has sent many tech stocks reeling in 2022. Shares are down by over 30% through early November, in fact. Wall Street is worried about slowing growth compared to earlier phases of the pandemic...
NASDAQ
Is Adobe Stock a Buy Now?
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is a software company that many up-and-coming SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies aspire to be like. However, because of increased scrutiny thanks to a significant acquisition, the stock is down 14% since its acquisition announcement. However, with the sell-off, Adobe's stock is cheaper than ever since switching to an...
NASDAQ
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
NASDAQ
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ
5 Top Ranked Cheap Stocks
(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks. (5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. Welcome to Episode #304 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. There...
NASDAQ
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.26, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $285.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had...
NASDAQ
Why Teva Stock Stumbled Again on Friday
For the third day in a row, top generic drugs specialist Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA) had a losing session on the stock market. Overall, it was an eventful week for the company, capped by big news out of its C-suite. So what. After market hours on Thursday, The Wall Street...
NASDAQ
Why Coinbase Stock Jumped on Friday
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) enjoyed a fine Friday on the market, following the release of surprisingly robust third-quarter results. The cryptocurrency trading exchange's stock surged as much as 13.7% higher in the early morning, backing down to a milder gain of 6.5% by 12:30 p.m. ET. So what.
NASDAQ
Why Twilio Stock Melted Down Today
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third-quarter results late Thursday, and on Friday morning, the stock fell hard. While the digital communication specialist beat analysts' consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines, management issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance that was below expectations and warned that the macroeconomic climate is hurting Twilio's business.
NASDAQ
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed the most recent trading day at $33.69, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar...
