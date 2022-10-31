Read full article on original website
WATE
Drought conditions persist across East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The latest drought monitor came out Thursday morning and conditions have barely changed across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. These are the conditions in which two wildfires are burning in Roane and Campbell counties. Severe drought continues across part of the Southern Valley with moderate...
wvlt.tv
Ways to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun this first weekend of November!. Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Gold Unit is coming to Knoxville! The tent will be set up at West Town Mall from Thursday through Sunday. The performers will take you back in time when Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves and greased hair was all the rage while performing the most daring acts. Some of those acts include master jugglers, trampoline acts and even a wheel of death. There are seven shows from Thursday through Sunday. You can buy tickets online right now.
Tanger Outlets Sevierville Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Sevierville is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including American Eagle Outfitters, Columbia Factory Store and Bath & Body Works– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
wvlt.tv
SkyLand Ranch set to open in Sevierville this week
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
bbbtv12.com
Large Brush and Forest Fire in Roane County
Crews from the Tennessee Division of Forestry have been on the scene of a large wildfire on Rockwood Mountain on Walden’s Ridge west of Harriman since last night. The woods and brush fire from this past weekend on Walden’s ridge, above Interstate 40, between Rockwood and Harriman, rekindled Wednesday sending forestry officials back to the scene to help get fire lines cut around it. West Roane County Fire officials were first at the scene last night to check it out but realized that the fire was out of their hands due to it being up on the ridge and spraying of water was just impossible from the interstate.
wvlt.tv
TDOT announces ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to name a snowplow? Here is your chance! The Tennessee Department of Transportation is holding its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” Contest. A spokesperson for the agency said, “our hardworking snowplows have personality - help us name them!”. Four snowplows are in question, one for...
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
wvlt.tv
Vols success spells big prices at ticket office
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Vols continue to rack up wins in a football season for the ages, ticket prices are getting hefty. The ticket price to get in the door is more than $600 for the Vols game Saturday against Georgia. ”There’s like five to 10 years of...
wvlt.tv
Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Report: Ticket price for TN-UGA game more than $600, breaks record
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The tickets to get into the Tennessee-Georgia football game in Athens on Saturday will cost a pretty penny. Visitors wanting to see No. 1 Tennessee take on No. 3 Georgia inside Sanford Stadium will have to pay $626, according to TickPick. The price marks the tickets as the most expensive for a college football regular season game on record to date, the company shared.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
Knoxville venue goes cashless; what that means for you
The Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum is going cashless, which means only cards and digital payments.
How collecting acorns can help reforestation in Tennessee
The White Oak is a keystone tree species in Tennessee, but experts are concerned with the sustainability of the white oak because of regeneration difficulties and declining populations. Here is how you can help the reforestation efforts through the white oak initiative.
