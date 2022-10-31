Read full article on original website
Related
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
3 Dow Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in November
This has been one of the toughest years for the investing community in a long time. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has shed as much as 38% from its all-time high, which was set less than a year ago.
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
MTG vs. MURGY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Insurance - Multi line stocks have likely encountered both MGIC Investment (MTG) and Mnchener RckversicherungsGesellschaft (MURGY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks...
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
Down 53%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
The semiconductor industry is prone to booms and busts. But over the long term, the best chip companies can deliver fortune-building returns to their investors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has done just that. Even after its recent pullback, the chip leader has delivered returns of more than 170% to its shareholders over the past five years, easily besting the returns of the S&P 500 broad market index over that time.
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wall Street Still Thinks It’s a Strong Buy
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 35% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
5 Top Ranked Cheap Stocks
(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks. (5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks. Welcome to Episode #304 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. There...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ares Capital (ARCC): Time to Buy?
Ares Capital (ARCC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this private equity firm reflects...
Why AssetMark Financial Stock Surged 14.6% Higher This Week
The share price of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE: AMK) was up 14.6% this week from last Friday's close as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It had gone up as much as 17.4% during the week. The stock price is down about 10.2% year to date to $23.54 per share as of 1 p.m. ET.
Why Coinbase Stock Jumped on Friday
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) enjoyed a fine Friday on the market, following the release of surprisingly robust third-quarter results. The cryptocurrency trading exchange's stock surged as much as 13.7% higher in the early morning, backing down to a milder gain of 6.5% by 12:30 p.m. ET. So what.
Why Twilio Stock Melted Down Today
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third-quarter results late Thursday, and on Friday morning, the stock fell hard. While the digital communication specialist beat analysts' consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines, management issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance that was below expectations and warned that the macroeconomic climate is hurting Twilio's business.
What's in Store for Shockwave Medical (SWAV) in Q3 Earnings?
Shockwave Medical SWAV is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 58.14%. Its earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 180.14%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus...
Is Adobe Stock a Buy Now?
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is a software company that many up-and-coming SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies aspire to be like. However, because of increased scrutiny thanks to a significant acquisition, the stock is down 14% since its acquisition announcement. However, with the sell-off, Adobe's stock is cheaper than ever since switching to an...
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A quarter...
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
Hanesbrands Inc. HBI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from the...
