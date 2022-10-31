ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Head-on crash kills two near Deming

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a double fatal crash near Deming. Police say the crash, involving a Toyota Tacoma and a Dodge pickup towing a camper, happened around 3 p.m. on October 28.

NMSP say the initial investigation shows a 15-year-old was driving the Toyota at the time of a crash. They say for unknown reasons the Toyota crossed into the opposing lane and collided with the Dodge head-on. Two passengers in the Toyota, identified as Martyn Pearson, 38, and Alexandra Olsen, 40, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota and the driver of the Dodge were taken to the hospital and police say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

NMSP says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and seatbelts seem to have been worn by all occupants. The crash is under investigation by NMSP.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

