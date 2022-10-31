ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 15 Years

Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 17.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.93%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion. Buying $100 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $100 of AAPL stock 15 years ago, it...
Benzinga

$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity

Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Riot Blockchain At Its COVID-19 Low, You'd Have This Much Now

Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name companies performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT benefitted from economic shutdowns around the world, which...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Sinks 10% As Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Suspends Work On Crypto Wallet

Twitter is reportedly halting its plan to launch a cryptocurrency wallet, days after Elon Musk announced a plethora of changes since taking over the microblogging platform. The news appears to have significantly dented Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: According to Platformer, a recently revealed plan to build a cryptocurrency wallet for...
Benzinga

Peering Into Fidelity National Info's Recent Short Interest

Fidelity National Info's FIS short percent of float has risen 16.98% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.55 million shares sold short, which is 1.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Standex International Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Standex International SXI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. On Tuesday, Standex International will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 28 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

'I'm Going To Give It My Blessing': Cramer On This Stock Up 12% This Month

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Planet Labs PBC PL is a "really interesting concept. Sometimes you can own a concept." When asked about Tellurian Inc. TELL, he said, "I am still in the buy, buy, buy." Benzinga's analyst ratings data shows that most agree with...
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rent-A-Center

Within the last quarter, Rent-A-Center RCII has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Rent-A-Center. The company has an average price target of $32.25 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $28.00.
Benzinga

Looking Into Gaucho Group Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Gaucho Group Holdings's VINO short percent of float has risen 15.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 110 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.53% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $39M Worth Of BTC Off Kraken

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,083,617 worth of Bitcoin off Kraken. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1q3zmp9ufhfpd6wx8pjd96y37ql0ews63yrvjdz3fxuvdy8uz6cdqql8tgq9. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Benzinga

PBF Energy Insider Trades Send a Signal

John C Barone, Principal Accounting Officer at PBF Energy PBF, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy. The total transaction amounted to $1,493,937.
Benzinga

Diamondback Energy's Earnings: A Preview

Diamondback Energy FANG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Diamondback Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.33. Diamondback Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Q2 Holdings

Q2 Holdings QTWO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Q2 Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Q2 Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Benzinga

Yamana Gold's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Yamana Gold Inc. AUY decreased by 3.71%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Yamana Gold has. Based on Yamana Gold's financial statement as of March 29, 2017, long-term debt is at $1.94 billion and current debt is at $35.10 million, amounting to $1.97 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $97.40 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.87 billion.

