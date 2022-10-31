Read full article on original website
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 15 Years
Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 17.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.93%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion. Buying $100 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $100 of AAPL stock 15 years ago, it...
Apple Stock Continues To Slide Following Fed Interest Rate Hike: Is The Bull Cycle Over?
Apple, Inc AAPL was sliding in Thursday morning trading after gapping down over 2% to start the session. Thursday’s sinking prices come after a big bearish day on Wednesday, when the S&P 500 closed down 2.42%, partly driven by Apple, which lost 3.73%. A massive influx of selling pressure...
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity
Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
If You Invested $1,000 In Riot Blockchain At Its COVID-19 Low, You'd Have This Much Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name companies performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT benefitted from economic shutdowns around the world, which...
Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Nova: Here's What You Need To Know
Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Nova NVMI and raise its price target from $85.00 to $90.00. Shares of Nova are trading up 2.73% over the last 24 hours, at $79.36 per share. A move to $90.00 would account for a 13.41% increase from the current share...
Dogecoin Sinks 10% As Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Suspends Work On Crypto Wallet
Twitter is reportedly halting its plan to launch a cryptocurrency wallet, days after Elon Musk announced a plethora of changes since taking over the microblogging platform. The news appears to have significantly dented Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: According to Platformer, a recently revealed plan to build a cryptocurrency wallet for...
Peering Into Fidelity National Info's Recent Short Interest
Fidelity National Info's FIS short percent of float has risen 16.98% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.55 million shares sold short, which is 1.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Standex International Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Standex International SXI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. On Tuesday, Standex International will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 28 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Carl Icahn Holds 8% Stake In Beverage-Can Maker Crown Holdings, Calls For Changes: Report
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn who has a stake in the beverage-can maker Crown Holdings Inc CCK believes the company should dispose noncore units and boost buyback. Carl’s stake in the company amounted to about $700 million, making him the company’s second-largest holder, the WSJ reported. Crown lowered its...
'I'm Going To Give It My Blessing': Cramer On This Stock Up 12% This Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Planet Labs PBC PL is a "really interesting concept. Sometimes you can own a concept." When asked about Tellurian Inc. TELL, he said, "I am still in the buy, buy, buy." Benzinga's analyst ratings data shows that most agree with...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rent-A-Center
Within the last quarter, Rent-A-Center RCII has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Rent-A-Center. The company has an average price target of $32.25 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $28.00.
Looking Into Gaucho Group Holdings's Recent Short Interest
Gaucho Group Holdings's VINO short percent of float has risen 15.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 110 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.53% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $39M Worth Of BTC Off Kraken
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,083,617 worth of Bitcoin off Kraken. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1q3zmp9ufhfpd6wx8pjd96y37ql0ews63yrvjdz3fxuvdy8uz6cdqql8tgq9. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
PBF Energy Insider Trades Send a Signal
John C Barone, Principal Accounting Officer at PBF Energy PBF, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy. The total transaction amounted to $1,493,937.
Diamondback Energy's Earnings: A Preview
Diamondback Energy FANG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Diamondback Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.33. Diamondback Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Q2 Holdings
Q2 Holdings QTWO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Q2 Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Q2 Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Yamana Gold's Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of Yamana Gold Inc. AUY decreased by 3.71%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Yamana Gold has. Based on Yamana Gold's financial statement as of March 29, 2017, long-term debt is at $1.94 billion and current debt is at $35.10 million, amounting to $1.97 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $97.40 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.87 billion.
