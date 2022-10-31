Read full article on original website
Related
17-year-old in custody after shooting in Jefferson County
A 17-year-old male is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson County on Monday. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in Steubenville’s North End. The shooting happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. The victim in the shooting was life-flighted to a nearby Pittsburgh hospital and is […]
Off-duty cop detains man with loaded AR-15 after fight outside Youngstown bar
Report said an off-duty police officer working security early Wednesday at a South Side bar detained a man at gunpoint who pointed a loaded AR-15 semiautomatic rifle at someone.
WTOV 9
Akron man arrested in Bergholz area on weapons, drug charges
A man wanted on charges from Columbus and Summit County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Bergholz area for a man waving a firearm, where they found Leroy Coleman of Akron. He had a 9 mm handgun and 30 grams of meth and...
Man accused of setting fire to truck in Warren
Officers arrested Jerry Lough, 43, of Newton Falls, on a warrant Thursday.
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
Police release photos of persons of interest in Columbus shooting of Girard man
Police have released photos of several persons of interest, wanted for questioning in a Columbus shooting that killed a Girard man.
Youngstown man facing charges after crash, chase in Warren
amar Mitchell was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal use of plates.
WTOV 9
Belmont County search results in multiple drug charges
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff's Department searched a residence in Neffs on Tuesday. Deputies reported seizing a large quantity of meth, money and two guns. The sheriff's department reported detectives made two traffic stops as part of the investigation and arrested three suspects who were then...
Ohio man arrested after waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County; Wanted on escape charge
A man from Ohio was arrested after officials say they responded to a call that the man was waving a firearm in the air in Jefferson County. Officials say they responded to County Road 75 in the Bergholz, Ohio area and made contact with Leroy James Coleman (36 y/o) from Akron, Ohio. Deputies say Coleman […]
WHIZ
Byesville Police Investigate Suspicious Candy Bar
Byesville Police said children that trick-or-treated in the village shouldn’t consume their Halloween Candy. The Byesville Police said that a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s bag was unopened and had a pin-sized hole in the wrapper. A field test conducted at the Byesville Police Department showed a presumptively positive result for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. However, authorities said a control test of the same brand of candy bar bought at a nearby gas station showed the same results.
whbc.com
Aggravated Murder Charge Now in Death of Stabbing Victim
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the death now of a stabbing victim from last week, Corey Harshey of New Philadelphia is charged with aggravated murder. He was arraigned on Wednesday. Bond for the 33-year-old man was set at $500,000. New Phila police say Harshey broke...
Jefferson County shooting victim life-flighted; police seek male suspect
UPDATE: Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 4:10 p.m. 7News reporter Taylor Long received an update on the shooting incident in Steubenville, Ohio this morning. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in the city’s North End, say police. It happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. Police say they […]
WTOV 9
Steubenville city officials urge renewal of Issue 3
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville residents will see a levy renewal on their ballots and city officials are urging them to vote yes. Issue 3 on the general election ballot is to renew a Steubenville tax levy that has been around since the 1960s. The 5-mill operation levy helps fund a few different city organizations. But a majority of it goes toward salaries for first responders.
Pittsburgh police shut down city block
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
Report: Phone call leads to crash in Girard
It happened Monday at about 7:15 p.m. on the I-80 ramp near State Street. Police responded because an officer in the area heard a loud bang on the ramp and went to check it out.
Police: Drunk man found with drugs, gun in car
Police were called to a bar at the 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Clairton police release photos of suspect in shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clairton police released photos of a suspect in a shooting last week.The shooting happened on Oct. 28 at the Fuel-On Convenience Store on Miller Avenue. Police released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.If you have any information, contact law enforcement at 412-233-6213.
21-year-old Girard man killed in Columbus shooting
A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning.
City getting payback for McKelvey Lake
The city of Youngstown is taking steps to recoup money that was spent purchasing McKelvey Lake.
Comments / 1