STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville residents will see a levy renewal on their ballots and city officials are urging them to vote yes. Issue 3 on the general election ballot is to renew a Steubenville tax levy that has been around since the 1960s. The 5-mill operation levy helps fund a few different city organizations. But a majority of it goes toward salaries for first responders.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO