Steubenville, OH

WTRF- 7News

17-year-old in custody after shooting in Jefferson County

A 17-year-old male is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson County on Monday. The incident began as an altercation between a male and female in Steubenville’s North End. The shooting happened in the alley between 900 Sherman and North 5th. The victim in the shooting was life-flighted to a nearby Pittsburgh hospital and is […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Akron man arrested in Bergholz area on weapons, drug charges

A man wanted on charges from Columbus and Summit County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Bergholz area for a man waving a firearm, where they found Leroy Coleman of Akron. He had a 9 mm handgun and 30 grams of meth and...
AKRON, OH
WTOV 9

Belmont County search results in multiple drug charges

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff's Department searched a residence in Neffs on Tuesday. Deputies reported seizing a large quantity of meth, money and two guns. The sheriff's department reported detectives made two traffic stops as part of the investigation and arrested three suspects who were then...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Byesville Police Investigate Suspicious Candy Bar

Byesville Police said children that trick-or-treated in the village shouldn’t consume their Halloween Candy. The Byesville Police said that a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s bag was unopened and had a pin-sized hole in the wrapper. A field test conducted at the Byesville Police Department showed a presumptively positive result for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. However, authorities said a control test of the same brand of candy bar bought at a nearby gas station showed the same results.
BYESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Aggravated Murder Charge Now in Death of Stabbing Victim

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the death now of a stabbing victim from last week, Corey Harshey of New Philadelphia is charged with aggravated murder. He was arraigned on Wednesday. Bond for the 33-year-old man was set at $500,000. New Phila police say Harshey broke...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville city officials urge renewal of Issue 3

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville residents will see a levy renewal on their ballots and city officials are urging them to vote yes. Issue 3 on the general election ballot is to renew a Steubenville tax levy that has been around since the 1960s. The 5-mill operation levy helps fund a few different city organizations. But a majority of it goes toward salaries for first responders.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police shut down city block

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were in Brighton Heights this morning, where they shut down a block of California Avenue. Channel 11 was at the scene. Police were in the the area of Benton and California Avenues. We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh Public Safety. This is a developing story....
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot at hotel in Robinson Township

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel. The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning. Hotel guests woke up to crime tape and police inside and outside. Brandon Alexander...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

