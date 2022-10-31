Read full article on original website
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has been no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday after they heard details about a shooting he was involved in on Sept. 14 that resulted in a man’s death. This is according to the Rusk County sheriff and the district attorney’s office.
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
Animal Care Tech Killed
A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
Morris County Jail Log, Oct. 2-8
Oct. 3• Wesley B. Turner was arrested by Lone Star police for disorderly conduct.Oct. 4• Heather Schaffer, of Winnsboro, was ...
Van Zandt County cancels jury duty for Nov. 14 for district court
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The case that was set for jury trial on Nov. 14 in the 294th district court in Van Zandt County has been cancelled, and those summoned are not required to report. However, the Van Zandt County court at law will still have its scheduled jury duty.
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 49-year-old Larry Murl Smith of Scroggins on a Franklin County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Kaufman County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was $150,000 on the drug charge and $25,000 on the assault charge.
Suspect Injured, Jailed After UTV Theft And Pursuit
Halloween commenced early on Monday, October 31, 2022. Soon after daylight on Monday Morning, a resident from the 100-block of Titus County Road 2650 reported that someone had just stolen a late model Kawasaki Mule (Utility Vehicle) from their residence and had left traveling in the direction of Franklin County.
Man shot at Paris apartment complex
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. The Paris Police Department said it happened in the 1200 block of NE 20th St at 1:40 p.m. Officers said they found a19-year-old male in the parking lot with a...
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves during a fight. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the fight happened at the Lone Star Inn in the 3200 block of W. Gentry Pkwy. Police were called at approximately 7:42 a.m.
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Longview student arrested for making terroristic threat to junior high, police say
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police arrested a student accused of making a terroristic threat toward a junior high school on Monday, said the Longview Police Department. Officers were informed on Oct. 30 that a possible threatening text and picture message about a school campus was shared on social media. Authorities said they investigated the […]
County jail receives clean inspection report
Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick announced during the regular meeting of the VZC Commissioners Court Oct. 26 that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards has issued a ‘Certificate of Compliance’ to the VZC Jail. VZC Pct. 3 Commissioner Keith Pearson was not in attendance ...
Longview man gets 12 years for drunk driving wreck that killed 64-year-old woman
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man facing intoxication manslaughter charges following a 2017 crash that killed a 64-year-old woman will spend 12 years in jail, a judge decided Thursday. Corie Michael Murray, 32, of Longview, was traveling northbound in the 3000 block of South Eastman Road in Longview on Oct....
Police search for vehicle that struck 2 people celebrating Halloween, walking to The Cascades in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Police are seeking the public’s help after two people were struck while celebrating Halloween and walking to The Cascades in Tyler early Monday morning. Around 1 a.m. Monday, 20-year old Noah Mireles, dressed in his dinosaur costume, was out celebrating Halloween with a friend. As they were walking to his car near The Cascades, they were hit.
Arkansas Woman Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a North Little Rock woman for a traffic violation on I-30 and detected the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up items that appeared to have been stolen. There was also a security tag removal device. The device led to a felony charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian died while walking on State Highway 31 east of Tyler after he was struck by two vehicles driving early Saturday morning. Haley C. O’Brien, 23, of Bullard, was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 31 and Justin M. Tracey, 28 , of Flint, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Smith County Jail bookings Oct. 28 to Nov. 2
Deputies charged Adrian Martinez Alvarez, 29, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Alvarez was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond. Deputies charged Imelda Arreola, 42, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon....
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The gumbo at Crawfish Cove will return on schedule. That’s what the owner says after an 18-wheeler cab slammed into her business on Friday. Crawfish season is supposed to start on Friday for them, and friends and family have pitched in to help. The...
1 Woman Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Kilgore on Wednesday. The crash happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant.
