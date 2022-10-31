ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Deputy No Billed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Animal Care Tech Killed

A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 49-year-old Larry Murl Smith of Scroggins on a Franklin County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Kaufman County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was $150,000 on the drug charge and $25,000 on the assault charge.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Injured, Jailed After UTV Theft And Pursuit

Halloween commenced early on Monday, October 31, 2022. Soon after daylight on Monday Morning, a resident from the 100-block of Titus County Road 2650 reported that someone had just stolen a late model Kawasaki Mule (Utility Vehicle) from their residence and had left traveling in the direction of Franklin County.
KXII.com

Man shot at Paris apartment complex

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. The Paris Police Department said it happened in the 1200 block of NE 20th St at 1:40 p.m. Officers said they found a19-year-old male in the parking lot with a...
PARIS, TX
KLTV

Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves during a fight. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the fight happened at the Lone Star Inn in the 3200 block of W. Gentry Pkwy. Police were called at approximately 7:42 a.m.
TYLER, TX
thecantonherald.com

County jail receives clean inspection report

Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick announced during the regular meeting of the VZC Commissioners Court Oct. 26 that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards has issued a ‘Certificate of Compliance’ to the VZC Jail. VZC Pct. 3 Commissioner Keith Pearson was not in attendance ...
KETK / FOX51 News

Man shot after gun goes off during fight at Tyler motel

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after accidentally shooting himself during a fight at a Tyler motel, according to Tyler Police. According to police, two people had gotten into a fight at the Lone Star Inn on Gentry Parkway in Tyler when one of them pulled out a […]
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Woman Jailed In Hopkins County

Hopkins County deputies stopped a North Little Rock woman for a traffic violation on I-30 and detected the odor of marijuana. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up items that appeared to have been stolen. There was also a security tag removal device. The device led to a felony charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Pedestrian killed, struck by two vehicles on Highway 31 in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — A pedestrian died while walking on State Highway 31 east of Tyler after he was struck by two vehicles driving early Saturday morning. Haley C. O’Brien, 23, of Bullard, was driving a 2021 Toyota Prius westbound on Highway 31 and Justin M. Tracey, 28 , of Flint, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Smith County Jail bookings Oct. 28 to Nov. 2

Deputies charged Adrian Martinez Alvarez, 29, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Alvarez was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond. Deputies charged Imelda Arreola, 42, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon....
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy