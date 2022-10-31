Read full article on original website
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region. The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.
Christmas Movie Featuring East Aurora, New York Debuts Saturday
One of the most charming villages in all of New York State will be the backdrop for a new holiday movie that debuts this weekend and all of Western New York is excited! I spoke with Don Vidler, from Vidler's 5 and 10, this week and he tells me that his family's store will also be seen in much of the movie.
Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station
There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY
When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
Four New York Towns Named Some Of The Best In The County
Four cities in New York State were recently named some of the best places to live in the entire county. US News and World Report recently published their "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023" list and four cities in New York made it into the Top 50.
Celebration of Life Benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey
OLEAN - In a blink of an eye, the lives of three adults and their family members were changed forever. Members from the community and the adults’ families are hosting and organizing a celebration of life benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Village Green Pub, 311 North Union Street, Olean from noon-5:00pm. The three adults were in a horrific crash that happened in Portville on September 3.
Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State
The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
Frewsburg Halloween “Black Face” Photos Spark Public Outrage
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – A costume is prompting outrage from some residents in our area, after two people dressed in what appears to be “black face” this Halloween. We spoke with a local mother who took to social media to raise her concerns. “They took...
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
Extremely Popular Consignment Coming to Buffalo For 3 Days Only
November 4 - 6, 2022. Some items that you will find at the sale include strollers, high chairs, tubs, potty chairs, toys, play kitchen sets, wooden puzzles, kid's games. 600 families will participate in the sale and will help out families who are looking for discounted items as well as people who are trying to put a little money in their pockets.
Zeldin coming to West Seneca this Sunday
The event is happening on the last day of early voting.
DEC to operate deer and bear checkpoint during opening weekend of regular big game season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you plan on hunting this fall, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will have a deer and bear check station to help collect information so they can study the area's big wildlife population. The check stations are located on Route 16 in...
West Falls woman's image used as profile picture for another Facebook page
Mary Kleinsmith, of West Falls, said she discovered a Facebook in August that uses her image. She contacted Facebook, but was told it won't be taken down.
Medina, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Buffalo grocery store president speaks out after massacre as tensions rise with some workers
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — It should have been one of the proudest days as a parent for John Persons. But 90 seconds before the president of Tops Friendly Markets was to watch his son receive his college diploma, his cellphone started buzzing with the worst news imaginable. His company’s executive...
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Best Self offers grieving assistance after tragic incident
Family members and the community continue to mourn the loss of 19-year-old Marcus Webster, 16-year-old Kevin Payne, 17-year-old Swazine Swindle, and 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper on October 21. Another 14-year-old girl, who survived the crash was taken to ECMC. Five months ago, it was the Tops massacre, earlier this month Kiara...
