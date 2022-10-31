ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region. The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station

There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY

When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
BUFFALO, NY
ellicottvilleNOW

Celebration of Life Benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey

OLEAN - In a blink of an eye, the lives of three adults and their family members were changed forever. Members from the community and the adults’ families are hosting and organizing a celebration of life benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Village Green Pub, 311 North Union Street, Olean from noon-5:00pm. The three adults were in a horrific crash that happened in Portville on September 3.
OLEAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Crab Rangoon Pizza Goes Viral in New York State

The capital of pizza in the United States is New York City, or at least that's what many people consider the pizza capital. Across the state is another pizza metropolis in Western New York, which is Buffalo. Buffalo pizza is probably the most underrated pizza style in the entire country....
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Extremely Popular Consignment Coming to Buffalo For 3 Days Only

November 4 - 6, 2022. Some items that you will find at the sale include strollers, high chairs, tubs, potty chairs, toys, play kitchen sets, wooden puzzles, kid's games. 600 families will participate in the sale and will help out families who are looking for discounted items as well as people who are trying to put a little money in their pockets.
BUFFALO, NY
High School Football PRO

Medina, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fredonia High School football team will have a game with Medina High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
FREDONIA, NY
wutv29.com

Best Self offers grieving assistance after tragic incident

Family members and the community continue to mourn the loss of 19-year-old Marcus Webster, 16-year-old Kevin Payne, 17-year-old Swazine Swindle, and 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper on October 21. Another 14-year-old girl, who survived the crash was taken to ECMC. Five months ago, it was the Tops massacre, earlier this month Kiara...
BUFFALO, NY

