Analyst Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital PNW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $68.38 versus the current price of Pinnacle West Capital at $68.71, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rent-A-Center
Within the last quarter, Rent-A-Center RCII has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Rent-A-Center. The company has an average price target of $32.25 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $28.00.
Where WW International Stands With Analysts
WW International WW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, WW International has an average price target of $7.75 with a high of $15.00 and a low of $5.00.
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. MCD said it will accept Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment — but with a "condition." What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts...
This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021
India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
Why Are Consumers Turning To Cannabis Concentrates?
According to The Brightfield Group, a cannabis analytics firm, cannabis consumers are turning to extracts and concentrates as they seek more bang for their buck. Falling flower prices and economics of scale behind producing extracts such as live resin or rosin, weigh in as factors that contribute to their popularity among cannabis users.
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cummins 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Cummins CMI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 12.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.29%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion. Buying $100 In CMI: If an investor had bought $100 of CMI stock 20 years ago, it...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Robinhood, Under Armour, HubSpot And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Thursday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS shares surged 32.8% to $13.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Greenhill & Co., Inc. GHL climbed...
15 Analysts Have This to Say About CyberArk Software
Within the last quarter, CyberArk Software CYBR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $180.47 versus the current price of CyberArk Software at $142.295, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
10 Analysts Have This to Say About GoodRx Holdings
Within the last quarter, GoodRx Holdings GDRX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for GoodRx Holdings. The company has an average price target of $9.75 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $6.50.
Carvana Stock Is Down 25% After Q3 Earnings Miss: What 3 Analysts Are Saying
Shares of Carvana Co CVNA were losing one-quarter of their market value in Friday trading after the online used car retailer missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line expectations for the third quarter and reported year-over-year declines across the board. Here is how Carvana's third-quarter report stacked up against Street estimates:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Charter Communications Board Member Makes $10.17M Stock Purchase
Eric Louis Zinterhofer, Board Member at Charter Communications CHTR, reported a large insider buy on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Zinterhofer purchased 27,202 shares of Charter Communications. The total transaction amounted to $10,174,604.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Standex International Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Standex International SXI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. On Tuesday, Standex International will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 28 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
