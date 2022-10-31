ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football hasn’t won at Heinz Field – er, Acrisure Stadium – since 2001 (6 things to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Like Syracuse football’s beloved Dome, Pittsburgh’s home venue received a new name this year. Heinz Field is now Acrisure Stadium. The famous scoreboard ketchup bottles have been taken down, though one is set to reappear somewhere else in the stadium. Another small piece of football tradition and history in the Northeast is gone.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh spread, pick and injury report for CFB Week 10

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football lost to Notre Dame 41-24 last Saturday, and they will have to try and bounce back on the road in NCAAF Week 10. The Pittsburgh Panthers welcome the Orange to town, and the hosts are coming off a 42-24 defeat to North Carolina last weekend. Our experts made an early prediction for Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh here, but they have another pick for the matchup.
Syracuse.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo FULLSYR plus our Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh prediction

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The college football season is coming down to the final weeks of the regular season, but Caesars Sportsbook is still offering the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of the action. New customers can sign up today and claim first-bet insurance up to $1,250 with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR.
Syracuse.com

Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the third time in five years, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack called Olivia Owens to try to convince her to join her team. “So, I’m calling you for the third time,” Legette-Jack said. “Now, you already know that I watch you, that I love you, and I need you here in Syracuse. So, what are we going to do?”
Syracuse.com

Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
Syracuse.com

Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 8?

Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,413 votes (52.88%), Central Square’s Anthony Miga has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. The Central Square junior helped his team reach the Independent Division I championship game with 67 passing yards, 158 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the team’s 47-8 win over PSLA @ Fowler.
Syracuse.com

