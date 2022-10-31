Read full article on original website
Syracuse football hasn’t won at Heinz Field – er, Acrisure Stadium – since 2001 (6 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Like Syracuse football’s beloved Dome, Pittsburgh’s home venue received a new name this year. Heinz Field is now Acrisure Stadium. The famous scoreboard ketchup bottles have been taken down, though one is set to reappear somewhere else in the stadium. Another small piece of football tradition and history in the Northeast is gone.
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh spread, pick and injury report for CFB Week 10
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse football lost to Notre Dame 41-24 last Saturday, and they will have to try and bounce back on the road in NCAAF Week 10. The Pittsburgh Panthers welcome the Orange to town, and the hosts are coming off a 42-24 defeat to North Carolina last weekend. Our experts made an early prediction for Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh here, but they have another pick for the matchup.
Caesars Sportsbook promo FULLSYR plus our Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh prediction
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The college football season is coming down to the final weeks of the regular season, but Caesars Sportsbook is still offering the perfect welcome bonus to take advantage of the action. New customers can sign up today and claim first-bet insurance up to $1,250 with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR.
ACC Power Rankings: North Carolina returns, Duke reloads and Syracuse rebuilds
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC proved a lot of people wrong last March. After being overlooked and undervalued throughout the regular season, at times with just one team in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, the ACC awoke with a vengence in the NCAA Tournament.
Orange Weekly: Syracuse-Pitt football preview; What I learned from basketball exhibitions (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Who is the most important player on the Syracuse basketball roster and how does Syracuse football bounce back from a two-game losing streak?. Those were just two questions pondered by Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe on the latest episode of “Orange Weekly” presented by Crouse Health.
Jim Boeheim’s list of concerns as Syracuse prepares for its season-opener vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If Jim Boeheim were able to go shopping with his list of concerns after two exhibition games and the regular-season opener looming like Thanksgiving dinner for the entire family on Monday, he would be in for a long trip to Wegmans. In the moments after Syracuse’s...
Our Syracuse basketball predictions: Will Orange return to NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022-23 Syracuse basketball season is scheduled to get underway Monday night vs. Lehigh. That means it’s time for our staff predictions.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Le Moyne
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-70 win against Le Moyne in an exhibition game Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. LEM 70 SYR 73 Final by Nate Mink on...
Returning to Felisha: Why did so many players follow her to Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the third time in five years, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack called Olivia Owens to try to convince her to join her team. “So, I’m calling you for the third time,” Legette-Jack said. “Now, you already know that I watch you, that I love you, and I need you here in Syracuse. So, what are we going to do?”
Poll results: Who are the best Section III field hockey players?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have chosen who are the best field hockey players in Section III this fall. East Syracuse Minoa’s Alessandra Fernandez (8 goals, 2 assists) and Mollie Comstock (110) dominated the voting for the Salt City Athletic Conference with over 8,000 first place votes.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 1 of playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. Penn-Trafford at Pine-Richland. Upper St. Clair at Gateway. North Hills...
Syracuse’s centers: Jesse Edwards is the starter, but ‘those other two guys better be ready’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Jesse Edwards wasn’t ready to be Syracuse’s emergency center. Now, the 6-foot-11 senior from the Netherlands makes the center position one of the most reliable for Syracuse as the Orange enters the 2022-23 season.
How to stream Syracuse basketball’s full 2022-23 season: Schedule, TV channels, live stream
The Syracuse University basketball team will host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, September 7 to open the 2022-23 basketball season, which includes 31 games scheduled through the beginning of March. That includes 18 home games at the JMA Wireless Dome, including big rivalries and...
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack earns first win despite sloppy performance
Syracuse’s Felisha Legette-Jack era got off to an inauspicious start. The Orange was missing layups and Le Moyne was hitting 3s, however SU squeaked out a 73-70 victory in Thursday’s exhibition women’s basketball contest in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 8?
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 3,413 votes (52.88%), Central Square’s Anthony Miga has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. The Central Square junior helped his team reach the Independent Division I championship game with 67 passing yards, 158 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the team’s 47-8 win over PSLA @ Fowler.
Section III hockey season imperiled by officials’ contract dispute: ‘It’s not looking good’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The start of Section III’s high school hockey season could be in danger if the sport’s officials and the section can’t resolve a dispute over the terms of a new contract. Officials are upset that a $2 per game annual raise that was negotiated...
Preston Shumpert on coaching at Liverpool: My experience gives me an advantage
Syracuse, N.Y. — You wouldn’t trust your car salesman to repair your computer. You’d seek out someone with experience. That’s the example Preston Shumpert uses when he talks about his new job as Liverpool JV boys basketball coach.
Syracuse basketball beats Southern New Hampshire in final exhibition before regular-season opener
Syracuse, N.Y. ― In its first exhibition a week ago, Syracuse trailed Indiana (Pa.) by seven points in the second half before rallying for an 86-68 win. The Orange needed no such comeback against Southern New Hampshire in Tuesday’s exhibition game, but a poor second half offered little comfort ahead of next Monday’s regular-season opener.
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning Syracuse alum Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The wife of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin died early Wednesday after a lengthy battle with an incurable brain disorder. Coughlin and his family released a statement announcing the death of Judy Whitaker Coughlin. She was 77. Coughlin, who was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first...
