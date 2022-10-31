Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip
It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
Two-Owner Chevelle 454 SS 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic
Check out this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has been restored to like-new condition. The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 with 4-speed manual, available at the Raleigh Classic Winter Auction on December 2-3.
For Sale: 1964 Aston Martin DB5, Some Assembly Required
Collecting CarsThis Aston Martin DB5 has its parts fully restored, including the body, engine, and running gear. All that’s left is for one brave soul to put it all together.
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
Dodge Reveals New HurriCrate Straight-Six Engine And 1,100-HP Hellephant Engine At SEMA 2022
Dodge and Mopar have always aimed to provide power-hungry customers with an enviable array of modifications, stylish accessories, and even crate engines. The Dodge Hellcrate motor, for example, allowed customers to rejuvenate their old Challenger or Charger muscle cars. What's more, it reinforced the automaker's reputation as a performance-loving brand.
Top Speed
Ringbrothers' Patriarc Is Proof That Classic Is Better
At the end of October, Ringbrothers announced it will bring more than 3,000 horsepower to the 2022 SEMA Show. It wasn't talking about just one car, but a total of four custom build projects that required more than 35,000 hours of hard work. One of these projects is called the "Patriarc," and according to the company, it was built to push "the limits of performance and aesthetics of one of America’s most iconic muscle cars, the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1." While retaining the Mach 1’s familiar look, the Patriarc adds a modern drivetrain, suspension, and chassis.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Kawasaki ZX-14 Is The Best Of The Best
The ZX-14 has reached legendary status as a bike that every type and style of rider knows. It rolls down the street, and there is no mistaking it for another model. Even non-riders turn to look as it commands attention from everyone around it. It even has an epic rivalry with the Suzuki Hayabusa, with owners endlessly debating over which bike is better. The Kawasaki ZX-14 is the ultimate motorcycle in design, style, function, and performance. These ten reasons will prove once and for all why the ZX-14 will always hold a special place in history as the ultimate motorcycling machine.
Top Speed
This Classic 1971 Mercedes SEL By Icon4x4 Has C6 Corvette ZR1 Power
The Mercedes W109 has its own place in history as one of the most significant luxury cars ever made and the basis for the first-ever AMG – the “Rote Sau” (Red Pig). Los Angeles-based company, Icon 4x4, has developed an exquisite, handcrafted masterpiece that combines the philosophy of hot-rodding and modern-day tuning with a road-going version of the "Rote Sau," creating one of the most unique models to ever wear the Tri-Star. And it's no slouch on the road, either.
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG GT 63S E Hits Nearly 200-MPH In A White-Knuckle Autobahn Run
Not many cars go together with a road as perfectly as an AMG and a German autobahn. While some sports cars like the Miata or the Corvette may be champions on winding roads, the brutal V8 power found in the AMG models makes it perfect for high-speed blasts down the highways. With some AMG models are going to smaller engines, the twin turbocharged V8 found in the majority of current AMG models are perfect for full throttle pulls, especially on the unrestricted section of the Autobahn in Germany - the home turf for BMW M, Mercedes-AMG , and Audi’s RS.
Truth About Cars
Dodge Puts Horsepower Numbers to Charger Daytona SRT Concept
Earlier this year, the speed freaks at Dodge rolled out their Charger Daytona SRT Concept car, an all-electric glimpse into the brand’s future. At the time much noise (literal and figurative) was made about its style and so-called Fratzonic chambered exhaust – the latter remains the source of much debate.
Packard Twelve Limo Takes Center Stage at Mecum Las Vegas
This vintage vehicle from the days of the Great Depression is finally ready to hit the road with a new owner behind the wheel. Packard was one of America's most significant luxury automotive manufacturers in the mid-1930s, focusing on style, comfort, and vast engine options. Of course, this period has produced some of the most incredible luxury cars ever to hit the asphalt. Packard was the leading manufacturer in this battle for the hearts and wallets of the better-off members of society with vehicles such as the Seventh Series, Six Series, and Eleventh Series. These cars were the talk of the town in their day, and now they hold status as some of the most desirable classic luxury vehicles on the market. In particular, this car epitomizes that image perfectly as it helped Packard become one of the only luxury car brands to survive the great depression.
Top Speed
The 2022 Honda Accord 2.0T Is Perfectly Average With Just Enough Sportiness And We Love It
The Honda Accord is in its 10th generation and there have been a few noteworthy versions along the way, that spiced up this otherwise quite average mid-size sedan. An arch-rival of the Toyota Camry, it competes in a segment that's no longer associated with excitement and performance as it once used to be. While the Toyota Camry TRD was a decent attempt to turn a boring family sedan into a mild performance model, the 10th-gen Accord never had any claims to be a performance sedan. Well, we beg to differ, and here's why the current-generation Honda Accord 2.0 T is Honda’s hidden gem.
Top Speed
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept At SEMA Will Make You Forget About The Hellcat
Dodge is ending production of the V-8 powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars, and was scheduled to unveil the final versions of its "Last Call" models at the 2022 SEMA Show. However, the official debut of the models was delayed until the end of the year because the engine keeps blowing up. With or without a final model to say goodbye to the current muscle car lineup, the future is going to be all electric. Back in August, the first images and details of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept were revealed, and now, the 2022 SEMA Show brings an updated version of the concept. Better yet, it gives us a first look at a possible powertrain lineup.
Top Speed
2023 Honda CR-V: Performance, Price, And Photos
Over the past 25 years, the Honda CR-V, or Compact-Recreational Vehicle - has gone on to become one of the best-selling crossovers SUVs in the United States. They're a staple of almost any American suburb. For the 2023 model year, Honda has decided to revamp its popular crossover from the ground up. The new CR-V features the underpinnings of Honda’s updated version of the enhanced global architecture shared with the latest generation Civic and is available with both gas and hybrid powertrains.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda CEO: 'I'm Not Sure If We Can Replace the Manual Transmission'
Honda isn't quite ready to give up on stick shifts for good, but the company is realistic about how the dawning EV era likely spells the end of the manual transmission as we know it. During a roundtable interview with Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe and head of electrification Shinji Aoyama, both executives expressed doubt to C/D that Honda would pursue any sort of simulated or artificial manual transmissions for its upcoming EVs, not even for the electric sports cars that are part of its already confirmed future lineup.
Top Speed
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI Comes To Life At SEMA With 350 Horsepower
There are few auto shows that are designed solely to show off creativity, individuality, and custom taste in vehicles that come even close to the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) show. With the show in full swing, dozens of manufacturers, aftermarket outfitters, and industry leaders have gathered to show off their newest creations. Included in the celebration of performance is a lineup from Volkswagen, which is making its mark with a Jetta GLI with wild looks and 350 horsepower.
Top Speed
The Chrysler Prowler Epitomizes The Retro Design Fad At The Turn Of The Millennium
Around the same time Y2K fears were running rampant and computer owners were being told to turn off their devices before midnight on the final night of 1999, several American automotive designers were deep in the throes of a developing the short-lived fad of hot-rod inspired designs on new cars. A 2002 Chrysler Prowler currently up for sale on Cars&Bids is a prime example of this unexpected fad that spawned several mass-produced models looking like then-modern takes on classic hot rods.
