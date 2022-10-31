Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hiddenite Center classes
Register now for The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s painted barn quilt class being held Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. Students will paint a 2’ x...
Stanly News & Press
North Stanly senior to carry on aunt’s work of assisting others
A North Stanly High School senior has set out to make a difference in the lives of disabled individuals in Stanly County. KJ Cooper, as part of his NC Governor’s Page Service Project, built a custom cedar chest to auction off to the highest bidder. He plans to the use the funds to build handicapped ramps for those in need.
WBTV
Catawba County Schools receives grant to hire school resource officers
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County Schools was given a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction School Safety Grant of almost $960,000 for safety equipment and hiring school resource officers. The grant is provided by the Center for Safer Schools alongside the North Carolina General Assembly. “The Catawba County School...
Community unites to preserve Concord neighborhood’s legacy
CONCORD, N.C. — A community in Concord is making an effort to give a neighborhood a historical designation to preserve its legacy. Connie Bost has lived in her house in Concord’s Logan neighborhood since long before the roads were paved. “I’m 74. All my life we’ve lived here,”...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lenoir-Rhyne University Slashes Tuition By 30%
HICKORY, N.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne University is making tuition more affordable starting in the 2023-2024 school year. The school announced Tuesday it will slash its tuition prices by 30%. That means the current $43,000 annual tuition will be reduced to $30,000 annually. School leaders say room and board prices will...
focusnewspaper.com
Habitat For Humanity Accepting Applications For Homeowners
Hickory – Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family? If so,. you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley. Habitat is currently building in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory and looking for individuals interested in being homeowners in this neighborhood. Individuals who are accepted into the Homeownership Program will be taking on an affordable mortgage loan to purchase a Habitat home. Habitat homes are built to be safe, sturdy, and energy efficient.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Father, daughter duo to perform at Music Speaks event
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the November Music Speaks event featuring the father and daughter performance from Dirk and Daelyn Dowell. The event will be held Nov. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings...
lakenormanpublications.com
How Mooresville finances line up as town continues push for projects, improvements
MOORESVILLE – The town has projects in progress, in the planning pipeline and, potentially, on the horizon, and it is in solid financial shape to afford them. In a numbers-heavy, quick-paced summary delivered during the Mooresville town board’s Oct. 22 retreat session in Cary, David Cheatwood from the First Tryon Securities financial advisor firm provided an overview of the town’s financial status that highlighted an excellent credit rating, a proven pattern of managing finances and conservative policies and the ability – if needed or desired – to borrow additional funds for prioritized projects.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program
Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Pharos Parenting golf tournament was a success, raising $37,000
Ninety-two golfers — 23 teams — competed in the annual FORE! Child Abuse Prevention Charity Golf Tournament, held Oct. 17 at the Trump National Golf Course in Mooresville benefiting Pharos Parenting Child Abuse Prevention Center in Statesville. First-, second- and third-place team awards were presented. These went to:...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Health System welcomes new family nurse practitioner to Taylorsville practice
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomed Dana Pennell Short, FNP-C, to Family Care Center of Taylorsville. Short has eight years of experience as a family nurse practitioner (FNP). Prior to earning her FNP certification, Short spent 24 years as a nurse in various medical units, including critical care, emergency room and telemetry.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for November 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
caldwelljournal.com
City of Lenoir removing old clock tower
The current clock tower has deteriorated and become unsafe. Sections of the façade on the clock tower are cracking and pulling away from the brick underneath, and some of the brick structure is weakening as well. City staff attempted to get cost estimates to repair the current tower, but...
Statesville Record & Landmark
12th annual Turkey Trot 5K to break the cycle of poverty
Mooresville Area Christian Mission (The Mission) will hold its 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, at 8 a.m. at 266 N. Broad St. All ages are welcome to participate and are encouraged to dress in their favorite Thanksgiving or Christmas attire. “The...
Farmers market at Mooresville YMCA forced out by new town ordinance
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday marked the last day for Josh’s Farmers Market at their Lowe’s YMCA location. Owner Josh Graham says the Town of Mooresville forced his business out of its current location after fining the YMCA for allowing them on their property. Town leaders say the open-air market violates their new […]
WBTV
Former Catawba College President J. Fred Corriher has died
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - J. Fred Corriher, the 19th president of Catawba College died on Monday, according to the college. Corriher stepped down as president on September 1, 2002--exactly ten years since his appointment in 1992. At the time of his retirement, it was noted that Corriher has often said that if cut, his veins “would bleed blue, Catawba blue.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell BOE warns of confusing voting notifications from PAC
Voters in Iredell County and across the state have received “notices” of their voting history, but those mailers aren’t coming from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, and in some cases, the data doesn’t match voting records. Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan wants to...
Stanly News & Press
Rose sprouts new wealth management in Albemarle, Locust
Looking for an opportunity to parlay two decades worth of experience getting to know residents in Stanly County as a financial advisor, Andy Rose took a chance on himself recently when he opened Andy Rose Wealth Management, which has locations in Albemarle and Locust. “I think more than anything, my...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville's Joe Sinclair completes 10th Marine Corps Marathon, 250th overall
Statesville’s Joe Sinclair recently achieved several milestones when he completed the Marine Corps Marathon in late October. The 76-year-old veteran marathon runner completed his 250th full marathon of 26.2 miles or greater at the optional approved course. It was also his 10th Marine Corps Marathon finish since age 65 and his 50th marathon finish since age 70.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Currently, adoption fees for dogs and cats are $20. Come and meet them.
Comments / 0