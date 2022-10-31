Read full article on original website
Fulton Residents Honored For House Fire Rescue During Fulton Common Council Meeting
FULTON – Three men were honored by Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard for their heroic efforts in saving a grandmother and her two grandchildren from a burning house fire during last night’s Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, November 1. According to Howard, Ted Starr, Shawn Perry and Ian...
Fire in Clay, one person taken to hospital
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y. Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Volunteers […]
House fire in DeWitt calls six total fire departments to the scene
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt called multiple fire departments including DeWitt, East Syracuse, Manlius, Liverpool, Solvay, and Fayetville to the scene on Monday, October 31 at 6:39 p.m. DeWitt Police, AMR ambulance, and American Red Cross were also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke […]
Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old
TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
Sheriff Announces Police Academy Graduation To Be Held On Friday
FULTON – A graduation ceremony to honor Oswego County Sheriff’s Office newest recruits will be held on Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m. at the Alliance Church in Fulton, New York. The recruits being recognized spent the last 28 weeks attending Oswego County Regional Police Academy and this...
Rising from the ashes: CNY pizza shop gutted by fire reopens after community responds
Solvay, N.Y. — The horror of that awful night — when their restaurant was gutted by fire — will forever be etched in Sam and Lori Mangano’s memories. But as they prepare to reopen their pizza and catering restaurant nine months after the devastating fire, they say it’s time to put that behind them.
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of […]
Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor catches fire, building a loss, firefighters say
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor caught fire Tuesday, causing so much damage the building is a loss, firefighters said. At 10:46 a.m. first responders received a call that the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina on the banks of Seneca River was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
Domestic dispute turns into DWI arrest in Cortland
On November 1st, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Kwik Fill on Homer Avenue in Cortland for a reported domestic dispute inside of a vehicle.
Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
Oswego County Corrections Officer Charged After Investigation Shows Inappropriate Relationship With Inmate
OSWEGO COUNTY – On October 27, 2022, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division was made aware of a complaint against a corrections officer. During the investigation, it was determined that Oswego County Corrections Officer Brandon S. Stone, 37 years of age, and a resident of the Town of New Haven, had an inappropriate relationship with a female inmate while she was in custody.
One dead after car accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County
VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
No restaurants have failed health inspection: October 16-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below: Apulia Fire Company 6441 State Route […]
Police, emergency responders investigate motor vehicle accident at State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road
LEE- An accident sent one to the hospital over the weekend in Oneida County, authorities say. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. Saturday when emergency responders were called out to the corner of State Route 26 and Stokes-Westernville Road, town of Lee. Dispatchers reported a crash between a 2005 Landrover,...
House of the Week: Brothers agree their ‘visionary’ father created ‘family friendly’ home on Onondaga Hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When they were growing up, brothers David and Joe Davoli thought their school bus driver had the easiest, and quickest, route in Onondaga County. “Everyone got off at our stop,” Joe said, “to play at our parents’ home.”
