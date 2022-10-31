ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire in Clay, one person taken to hospital

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR) — A fire broke out in a town house complex on Wednesday, November 2 on Marlin Drive in Clay, N.Y. Clay Fire Department responded, and help came from Brewerton, Cicero & North Syracuse fire departments.  911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 one person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Volunteers […]
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House fire in DeWitt calls six total fire departments to the scene

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt called multiple fire departments including DeWitt, East Syracuse, Manlius, Liverpool, Solvay, and Fayetville to the scene on Monday, October 31 at 6:39 p.m. DeWitt Police, AMR ambulance, and American Red Cross were also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital

Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old

TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
PLAINVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
News 8 WROC

Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Corrections Officer Charged After Investigation Shows Inappropriate Relationship With Inmate

OSWEGO COUNTY – On October 27, 2022, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division was made aware of a complaint against a corrections officer. During the investigation, it was determined that Oswego County Corrections Officer Brandon S. Stone, 37 years of age, and a resident of the Town of New Haven, had an inappropriate relationship with a female inmate while she was in custody.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

One dead after car accident in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County

VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

No restaurants have failed health inspection: October 16-22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below: Apulia Fire Company 6441 State Route […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy