Read full article on original website
Related
Snowflake Unusual Options Activity For November 04
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Snowflake. Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 78 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Apple Stock Continues To Slide Following Fed Interest Rate Hike: Is The Bull Cycle Over?
Apple, Inc AAPL was sliding in Thursday morning trading after gapping down over 2% to start the session. Thursday’s sinking prices come after a big bearish day on Wednesday, when the S&P 500 closed down 2.42%, partly driven by Apple, which lost 3.73%. A massive influx of selling pressure...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021
India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
Benzinga
Tesla Reportedly Shutter Its 1st Showroom In China As Elon Musk Company Rejigs Strategy Amid Softening Demand
Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc TSLA, has reportedly shut down its first showroom in China as the electric vehicle maker looks to adjust its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market. What Happened: Tesla, late last week, closed its flagship showroom in an upscale downtown shopping center, Parkview Green, in...
Rambus Recent Insider Activity
Eric B Stang, Board Member at Rambus RMBS, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Stang sold 7,500 shares of Rambus. The total transaction amounted to $256,845.
Benzinga
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
Equity Bancshares Recent Insider Activity
Brad S Elliott, Chief Executive Officer at Equity Bancshares EQBK, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Elliott sold 1,909 shares of Equity Bancshares. The total transaction amounted to $68,762.
Benzinga
Quaker Oats Buys Snapple For $1.7B On This Day In Market History To Block PepsiCo Takeover
Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened: On Nov. 2, 1994, Quaker Oats Co. announced a $1.7-billion buyout of Snapple Beverage Co. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 3,837.13, and the S&P 500 finished the...
Peering Into Fidelity National Info's Recent Short Interest
Fidelity National Info's FIS short percent of float has risen 16.98% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.55 million shares sold short, which is 1.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking Into Gaucho Group Holdings's Recent Short Interest
Gaucho Group Holdings's VINO short percent of float has risen 15.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 110 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.53% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Director of AptarGroup Purchased $299K In Stock
Matthew L. Trerotola, Director at AptarGroup ATR, reported a large insider buy on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of AptarGroup. The total transaction amounted to $299,503.
Digital Brands Group's Debt Overview
Over the past three months, shares of Digital Brands Group Inc. DBGI moved lower by 42.53%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Digital Brands Group has. Digital Brands Group's Debt. Based on Digital Brands Group's financial statement as of August 15,...
Analyzing Digital Brands Group's Short Interest
Digital Brands Group's DBGI short percent of float has risen 24.94% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.95 million shares sold short, which is 5.56% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Outlook For Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners VNOM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viper Energy Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57. Viper Energy Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
Simmons First National Director Trades $351K In Company Stock
Dean O. Bass, Director at Simmons First National SFNC, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Bass sold 15,000 shares of Simmons First National. The total transaction amounted to $351,750.
A Preview Of Superior Group's Earnings
Superior Group SGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Superior Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21. Superior Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Nuvalent Director Makes $5.00M Stock Purchase
Andrew A. F. Hack, Director at Nuvalent NUVL, reported a large insider buy on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Hack purchased 149,253 shares of Nuvalent. The total transaction amounted to $4,999,975.
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity
Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Comments / 0