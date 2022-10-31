Read full article on original website
Related
Rambus Recent Insider Activity
Eric B Stang, Board Member at Rambus RMBS, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Stang sold 7,500 shares of Rambus. The total transaction amounted to $256,845.
ServiceNow Unusual Options Activity For November 04
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ServiceNow NOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Are Consumers Turning To Cannabis Concentrates?
According to The Brightfield Group, a cannabis analytics firm, cannabis consumers are turning to extracts and concentrates as they seek more bang for their buck. Falling flower prices and economics of scale behind producing extracts such as live resin or rosin, weigh in as factors that contribute to their popularity among cannabis users.
Benzinga
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
Warner Bros.Discovery Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
$1B Of Bitcoin Transferred Multiple Times In Mysterious Activity
Bitcoin's BTC/USD blockchain reported a massive transaction on Wednesday, Nov. 2. That was just over 24 hours before the coin reported a trading volume spike which was followed by a minor sell-off. Data gathered from blockchain explorer Blockchair shows a single transaction singlehandedly moving over 50,562 Bitcoin — or about...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock
Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock OWL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. Class A Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.
Nuvalent Director Makes $5.00M Stock Purchase
Andrew A. F. Hack, Director at Nuvalent NUVL, reported a large insider buy on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Hack purchased 149,253 shares of Nuvalent. The total transaction amounted to $4,999,975.
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
PBF Energy Insider Trades Send a Signal
John C Barone, Principal Accounting Officer at PBF Energy PBF, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy. The total transaction amounted to $1,493,937.
O'Reilly Automotive Insider Trades Send a Signal
Thomas McFall, EVP at O'Reilly Automotive ORLY, reported a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that McFall sold 6,862 shares of O'Reilly Automotive. The total transaction amounted to $5,723,011.
'I'm Going To Give It My Blessing': Cramer On This Stock Up 12% This Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Planet Labs PBC PL is a "really interesting concept. Sometimes you can own a concept." When asked about Tellurian Inc. TELL, he said, "I am still in the buy, buy, buy." Benzinga's analyst ratings data shows that most agree with...
What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?
Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Earnings Outlook For Tactile Systems Tech
Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tactile Systems Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Tactile Systems Tech bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Preview: ShockWave Medical
ShockWave Medical SWAV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ShockWave Medical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67. ShockWave Medical bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: Pactiv Evergreen's Earnings
Pactiv Evergreen PTVE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Pactiv Evergreen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14. Pactiv Evergreen bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What's Going On With Devon Energy Shares Today?
Devon Energy Corp DVN shares are down nearly 8% Wednesday afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results. Devon Energy reported third-quarter earnings of $2.18 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $2.21 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Production for the third quarter averaged 614,000 oil-equivalent barrels per...
Preview: Akoya Biosciences's Earnings
Akoya Biosciences AKYA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Akoya Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43. Akoya Biosciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Where OGE Energy Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for OGE Energy OGE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for OGE Energy. The company has an average price target of $37.25 with a high of $42.00 and a low of $34.00.
Analyst Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital
Pinnacle West Capital PNW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $68.38 versus the current price of Pinnacle West Capital at $68.71, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
Comments / 0