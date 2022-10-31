ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyft cutting 13 percent of employees

(The Hill) — Lyft is laying off 13 percent of its employees, the ride-hailing service announced Thursday, citing inflation strains and recession fears. “There are several challenges playing out across the economy. We’re facing a probable recession sometime in the next year and rideshare insurance costs are going up,” co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer said in a memo to Lyft team members.
