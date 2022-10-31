ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
48hills.org

SF rappers unite on Halloween weekend to support Prop M

With local elections looming this year, Halloween felt a different kind of spooky—with a shade of realness, urgency, and community organizing behind the usual revels. Sure, there were dudes dressed up as the 1960’s San Francisco Warriors basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain. And yeah, there were women wearing alien suits and neon blue wigs. But there was also a communal sense among neighborhood artists to use their platforms to make a difference in a rapidly changing Bay Area landscape.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Star pastry chef opens hidden pie patio in Berkeley

For the past couple of years, award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has been putting out some of the finest pies in the Bay Area, taking her expertise from fine dining at Eleven Madison Park in NYC, and folding it into grandma-inspired butter bombs sold under the name Pie Society. Originally, her west Berkeley kitchen only sold preorders for pickup, but now customers can sit down and stay a while, as she’s opened a “pie patio” with tables and umbrellas right outside the shop.
BERKELEY, CA
oaklandside.org

You’re invited to Oaklandside Live, celebrating journalism for the Town

It’s been a wild year of stories in Oakland: a heated race for the first new mayor in eight years, anguished debates over yet more school closures, “fishmaggedon,” stunning upsets in county elections, and more. Throughout it all, our newsroom has been working tirelessly to bring Oaklanders the high-quality, trusted reporting they deserve to be informed and engaged in the Town.
OAKLAND, CA
Josue Torres

New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco

A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

This week in Oakland: Day of the Dead at EastSide Arts Alliance and ‘Whiplash’ at OSA

Fall officially arrived about a month ago, but it hadn’t quite felt like it until Tuesday’s downpour. This weekend, the forecast calls for more rain starting on Saturday and continuing through next week. If you plan to attend either of the outdoor events we’re featuring this week, be sure to check first for any potential rescheduling or cancellations.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Video: Best Costumes From SF’s ‘Great HauntWay’ Halloween Walk

Thousands of costumed parents, kids and dogs flooded the Great Highway Sunday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating by the Pacific Ocean. This year’s “Great Hauntway” trick-or-treating event along the Great Highway attracted thousands. What’s your favorite costume? #sf #sanfrancisco #sfhalloween #halloweekend #spookyseason #sfevents #community #costume #halloween #sfstandard 🎥: Evan Reinhardt.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Antioch Teen Stabbed at Halloween Party, Family Demands Answers

What started as an Antioch Halloween party turned into a real-life horror scene over the weekend. A fight broke out outside the house party Saturday night and someone pulled a knife and slashed several teenage girls. One of them may never see out of one of her eyes, ever again...
ANTIOCH, CA
oaklandside.org

All the East Bay restaurants that closed in October

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure, and this is the monthly recap of that work. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SAN JOSE, CA
sfbayview.com

Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!

Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy