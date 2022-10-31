Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale set the record straight on ‘Glee’ rumors: ‘it wasn’t hellacious’

Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz have reunited for their “Glee” recap podcast “And That’s What You Really Missed.”

The series has been off the air for seven years and still has a huge following.

Like many stars who host rewatch podcasts of their former shows, the pair feel as if they’re watching “Glee” for the first time. However, some of the scenes do spark behind-the-scenes memories.

“Jenna and I have this understanding that we don’t remember anything,” McHale laughed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I think because we were working such long hours and you’re moving so quickly. Our short-term memory was on, and as soon as we’d film something it would be gone.”

For years, the Fox series made headlines for alleged drama between castmates or what’s happening in their personal lives. However, Ushkowitz wants to let fans know the experience wasn’t all bad.

“For the one bad thing, you hear in the media there are a hundred thousand good things. So, that’s what we want to share with everybody,” she explained.

“It was not hellacious at all times,” Ushkowitz revealed. “There were much darker times than we would prefer- some of the time.”

Weeks ago, former “Glee” castmate Chris Colfer slightly slammed his former costar, Lea Michele , when he was asked if he would see her perform in “Funny Girl.”

Do Ushkowitz and McHale feel the same way?

“Honestly, I’m not going to be in New York before her run is up,” McHale said as he sheepishly avoided the question. “I’m sure she is extremely good at it. She could do that role in her sleep, she’s really talented.”

Meanwhile, when Sam offered Ushkowitz a hypothetical two free tickets to go see Michele perform, she reminded him she’s a new mom.

“You’ve got to give me more than that! I have a baby at home,” she exclaimed.

In June, she and her husband, Stanley David, welcomed a baby girl.

“The things that you hear, are the only things that you hear,” she clarified. “Everybody showed up and did their jobs, was incredibly professional, and obviously did it well. That’s really what it was about. Not everybody is going to get along in a cast of 1,000 of us.”

Catch the “And That’s What You Really Missed” podcast premieres on Oct. 31, wherever you get your podcasts.

