ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale set the record straight on ‘Glee’ rumors: ‘it wasn’t hellacious’

By Sam Rubin, Christine Samra
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjXga_0itN3X1I00

Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz have reunited for their “Glee” recap podcast “And That’s What You Really Missed.”

The series has been off the air for seven years and still has a huge following.

Like many stars who host rewatch podcasts of their former shows, the pair feel as if they’re watching “Glee” for the first time. However, some of the scenes do spark behind-the-scenes memories.

Jenna Ushkowitz and Adopt Together founder Hank Fortener give details on ‘Baby Ball’ for World Adoption Day

“Jenna and I have this understanding that we don’t remember anything,” McHale laughed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I think because we were working such long hours and you’re moving so quickly. Our short-term memory was on, and as soon as we’d film something it would be gone.”

For years, the Fox series made headlines for alleged drama between castmates or what’s happening in their personal lives. However, Ushkowitz wants to let fans know the experience wasn’t all bad.

‘Glee’ star Chris Colfer celebrates 10th anniversary of book series ‘The Land of Stories’

“For the one bad thing, you hear in the media there are a hundred thousand good things. So, that’s what we want to share with everybody,” she explained.

“It was not hellacious at all times,” Ushkowitz revealed. “There were much darker times than we would prefer- some of the time.”

Weeks ago, former “Glee” castmate Chris Colfer slightly slammed his former costar, Lea Michele , when he was asked if he would see her perform in “Funny Girl.”

Do Ushkowitz and McHale feel the same way?

“Honestly, I’m not going to be in New York before her run is up,” McHale said as he sheepishly avoided the question. “I’m sure she is extremely good at it. She could do that role in her sleep, she’s really talented.”

Meanwhile, when Sam offered Ushkowitz a hypothetical two free tickets to go see Michele perform, she reminded him she’s a new mom.

Becca Tobin on ‘juicy confessions’ in new book ‘Lady Secrets’

“You’ve got to give me more than that! I have a baby at home,” she exclaimed.

In June, she and her husband, Stanley David, welcomed a baby girl.

“The things that you hear, are the only things that you hear,” she clarified. “Everybody showed up and did their jobs, was incredibly professional, and obviously did it well. That’s really what it was about. Not everybody is going to get along in a cast of 1,000 of us.”

Catch the “And That’s What You Really Missed” podcast premieres on Oct. 31, wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Inglewood man gets life sentence for murdering teen girl he met online

A Los Angeles County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after admitting that he raped and killed a 13-year-old girl he met online, then set her body on fire. Armando Cruz, of Inglewood, accepted an agreement to plead guilty to murder, rape, kidnapping and other charges in exchange for […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party

A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Trevor Donovan Tears up After Moving Performance

Monday night's Halloween-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars was as emotional as it was spooky. That was especially the case for Trevor Donovan, who teared up following his performance with pro Emma Slater. Donovan and Slater performed a contemporary routine set to Justin Bieber's "Ghost." After being in the...
Deadline

Ziwe Declares “Diversity War” In Season 2 Trailer Of Talk Show & Adds Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox, Michael Che As Guest Stars

Ziwe is back with the second half of the second season of her namesake talk show and she has declared a “diversity war.” “Diversity training isn’t enough, I’m ready to go to diversity war,” Ziwe says in the trailer as she raises an electric chainsaw, which you can watch in the video posted above. The late-night talk show host returns to make her guests uncomfortable talking about race, politics and social issues. To make it all happen, Ziwe has summed up a whole slate of celebrities. Appearing in the trailer for Season 2 of the show are Drew Barrymore, Bob the Drag...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23

The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
Primetimer

Niecy Nash Calls Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Her 'Most Challenging Job to Date'

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hasn't just been tough on viewers and victims' families. Series star Niecy Nash revealed on Instagram that the Ryan Murphy serial killer drama was her "most challenging job to date". "Dahmer was my most challenging job to date..." Nash wrote, proceeding to thank co-star Evan Peters. "Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process. Thank you Evan."
TVLine

Leslie Jordan Dies: Megan Mullally Pays Emotional Tribute to Her 'Flawlessly Funny' Will & Grace Foil

Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...
Parade

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy Rates 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Celebs—Including Hubby Val's Partner

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy made history on Dancing with the Stars last season when she became the first pro to dance with a same-sex partner. She and JoJo Siwa finished second in season 30, losing out to former NBA star Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach, so it seemed certain that Jenna would return for season 31 to try her hand at winning the Mirror Ball Trophy this time around, but that’s not what happened.
toofab.com

Jack Harlow SNL Sketches Ranked: Tom Hanks, Jeff Probst and Bobby Moynihan Join Halloween Madness

That's right, it's the returns of David S. Pumpkins and "Drunk Uncle" to help Jack Harlow helm the best-written and funniest "SNL" of the season -- plus, Cecily Strong's back!. Ahead of his acting debut in a remake of “White Men Can’t Jump,” Jack Harlow showed off his skills on “Saturday Night Live” -- with a lot of help from legends like Tom Hanks, Jeff Probst and Bobby Moynihan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTLA

Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains

The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts

“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
Daily Mail

Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation

E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
KTLA

Two Californians now millionaires after $1.2 billion Powerball lottery

Although no one took home the massive $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night’s drawing, two winning Californian tickets were drawn, both worth over $1 million. Two Powerball tickets purchased in California were one number short of hitting the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. One ticket was sold in Ontario at the Eastland Food Market […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

85K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy