Navassa, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Calabash Fire Department announces death of longtime President

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department has announced the death of longtime President of the Board of Directors. Jennings D. Edge died Wednesday. The Department says Edge joined the Board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. During his tenure as president, he played a role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members, protecting the towns of Calabash and Carolina Shores plus the southern portion of Brunswick County.
CALABASH, NC
WECT

Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Abigail Hollis of Hampstead has been convicted of embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced to 67-93 months in prison. Hollis was initially accused of embezzling over $200,000 between December 2015 and December 2018 while working as an employee of American Fire Technologies, LLC, per an announcement from District Attorney Ben David’s office.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WECT

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that WPD...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County holding Veterans Day events Sunday, next week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are several events for veterans taking place over the next several days in Columbus County. A Veterans Parade is taking place Sunday in Nakina, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Participants will line up at Nakina Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. The celebration continues into...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington man sentenced for drug and firearm charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deandrez Robbins, 25, of Wilmington has been sentenced to 25-39 months in prison after he pled guilty earlier this week to possession of a firearm as a felon and trafficking in marijuana. According to court documents, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety searched Robbins’ apartment...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Board Denies Byrd Statement

Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

