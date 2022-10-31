Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Calabash Fire Department announces death of longtime President
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department has announced the death of longtime President of the Board of Directors. Jennings D. Edge died Wednesday. The Department says Edge joined the Board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. During his tenure as president, he played a role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members, protecting the towns of Calabash and Carolina Shores plus the southern portion of Brunswick County.
borderbelt.org
Shift to the GOP clouds local races in Columbus County – especially for sheriff
Tommy Floyd voted for Jody Greene for Columbus County sheriff four years ago. Now, as Greene faces allegations of racism and corruption, Floyd’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I think he’s a good sheriff,” said Floyd, 77, as he ate lunch at a deli in Whiteville on Tuesday. “The Democrats are just trying to get in office, control everything.”
WECT
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Abigail Hollis of Hampstead has been convicted of embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced to 67-93 months in prison. Hollis was initially accused of embezzling over $200,000 between December 2015 and December 2018 while working as an employee of American Fire Technologies, LLC, per an announcement from District Attorney Ben David’s office.
WITN
Case closed in Jacksonville deadly stabbing at high school, records sealed
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The case is closed on a deadly stabbing at an Eastern Carolina high school and the public will never know the outcome. Saddique Melvin was killed, while another student was sent to the hospital with injuries in the September 1st attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville.
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department returned to the New Hanover County Landfill early Friday morning. Both law enforcement agencies spent several hours Thursday at the landfill, which is located off Hwy. 421 North. WECT has been told that WPD...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County SRO wins award for excellence in community service
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County Deputy has won an award recognizing his work as a Student Resource Officer. Deputy Jeremy Borowski is a SRO at South Brunswick High School and received the award for Excellence in Community Service from the Southport-Oak Island Kiwanis Club.
WECT
Incumbent McMahon, challenger Rhodes meet in 2022 race for Sheriff in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Voters in New Hanover County will decide whether to give current Sheriff Ed McMahon a fourth full term in office when they go to the polls in the 2022 General Election. McMahon is running for reelection against Republican challenger Matt Rhodes. McMahon has worked...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County partners with City of Wilmington to hold 1898 educational events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Several events will be taking place over the next 10 days in New Hanover County to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’État. Thursday’s ‘lunchtime lesson’ is one of many events happening around the city.
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County holding Veterans Day events Sunday, next week
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are several events for veterans taking place over the next several days in Columbus County. A Veterans Parade is taking place Sunday in Nakina, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Participants will line up at Nakina Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. The celebration continues into...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three Bridge Tour lets bicyclists explore scenic Brunswick County beaches
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Happening Saturday is the Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands’ annual Three Bridge Tour, a fundraising event held in southern Brunswick County. The event raises money for those in need in the community, with a special focus on youth organizations. Ed O’Neill is...
WMBF
Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police responded to a part of North Myrtle Beach on Thursday after someone refused to come out while authorities attempted to serve arrest warrants. A North Myrtle Beach spokesperson told WMBF News that police responded to a call at around 9:30 a.m. about the...
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced for drug and firearm charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deandrez Robbins, 25, of Wilmington has been sentenced to 25-39 months in prison after he pled guilty earlier this week to possession of a firearm as a felon and trafficking in marijuana. According to court documents, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety searched Robbins’ apartment...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Residents encouraged to participate in ‘Operation Green Light’, honoring veterans
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County residents are being asked to take part in a special campaign for veterans. From November 7th through 13th, the Health and Human Services building will be lit green for Operation Green Light, letting veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.
columbuscountynews.com
Board Denies Byrd Statement
Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach residents advised to expect large amounts of smoke Saturday morning
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Carolina Beach, you may see a lot of smoke Saturday morning. The Carolina Beach Fire Department will be conducting live fire training beginning at 8:30 a.m. Officials say the training will take place at a structure at the corner of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladenboro community raises thousands to help find suspects in unprovoked attack
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County community is united in the desire to make sure justice is served after a well-known man was attacked, robbed, and left in a ditch; it’s an attack the community is still trying to understand. “When we first found out Sunday...
Case closed in deadly Jacksonville high school stabbing, teen accused will not be charged as an adult
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The case is closed on a deadly stabbing at a North Carolina high school and the public will never know the outcome. Saddique Melvin was killed and another student was sent to the hospital in the Sept. 1st attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville. A...
