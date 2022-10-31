Read full article on original website
KVAL
Closures announced as kayak launch installed at Topits Park
COOS BAY, Ore. — Work began Thursday at John Topits Park in Coos Bay to install a new kayak launch. Sections of the parking lot and the boat ramp are now closed as Johnson Rock Products works on the project. "Right now, what we're doing is we're installing the...
KVAL
North Fork Smith River Road closed due to landslide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Public Works Department has closed North Fork Smith River Road on Hwy 48 due to a landslide Wednesday night. Douglas County Government says both lanes of travel are blocked with large boulders and other debris. Equipment has been sent to clear the debris, but it is not yet known how long the road will be closed.
KVAL
Smell smoke? Could be a field reduction burn
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Field reduction burns are underway in Coos County. The controlled burns are facilitated by the Coos Forest Protective Association under the Oregon Smoke Management Plan. CFPA District Specialist Jef Chase says owners of private forests often end up with large piles of debris after logging.
KVAL
Free portable stoves aimed at reducing forest fires in Coos County
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) is giving homeless clients of the Devereux Center in Coos Bay a safer cooking option. On Wednesday, CFPA provided portable stoves to those living in forested areas, using grant funds from Keep Oregon Green. The compact stoves, powered by...
KVAL
Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
kezi.com
Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
oregontoday.net
Gary’s Automotive Building Demolition, Nov. 1
City of Coos Bay release – The City has contracted with Johnson Rock Products, Inc for the demolition of the old Gary’s Automotive Building at 405 Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay. Work is anticipated to commence November 1, 2022 and will conclude by the end of December. The city understands that with this construction, there may be some inconveniences; and wants to assure you that the contractor will work closely with local residents regarding road and/or lane closures before and during the construction process. Please use caution when traveling through the construction area. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator, Greg Hamblet at (541) 269-1181, ext. 2201, or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
KVAL
Vacant house catches fire in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Early Monday morning, around 1:30 a.m., Coos Bay Firefighters dispatched to 451 S. Marple Street in the Empire District of Coos Bay for a reported house fire. When fire officials arrived on scene, they found a vacant house with heavy fire throughout the structure. Officials...
KVAL
Oregon State Police ask for public assistance with a cow shot in a field
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are seeking public assistance in finding more information about a bovine that was shot in a field in Douglas County. Police say on October 31, around 11:00 p.m., OSP was alerted by a landowner that a cow was shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road near Myrtle Creek.
kptv.com
Troopers investigating after cow shot, killed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are asking for help locating the person who shot and killed a cow on a property in Douglas County earlier this week. On Monday, at about 11 p.m., troopers were notified by a property owner of a cow shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road, near Myrtle Creek. OSP said the owner was called by a neighbor who heard a gunshot around 6 p.m.
KVAL
Hundreds of acres at site of former lumber mill up for auction in Gardiner
GARDINER, Ore. — Hundreds of acres are up for auction in Gardiner, and potential buyers have just a few weeks left to place their bids. 440 acres sits nearly unused in Gardiner with a rail line, warehouses, shop buildings, dams, and water rights. Industrial Harbor USA, LLC, managed by...
KVAL
'Teens Against Trafficking' program in Douglas Co. schools, event to be held in Roseburg
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — All of Douglas County's middle and high schools have received a Human Trafficking Prevention curriculum thanks to a grant awarded to the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force. CHI Mercy Health announced the release of the curriculum in a news release. The funds come from...
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SO Reports Scam, Nov. 3
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O’Dell or other names of employees with the Sheriff’s Office. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. A sample of the scam phone call can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yde96686. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said the actual Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful. Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
KVAL
South Umpqua School District's superintendent resigns; will continue on in new role
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The superintendent of the South Umpqua School District has resigned and will continue in the district as the director of student achievement, the district announced in a news release. The South Umpqua School District's board voted to approve Superintendent Kate McLaughlin’s resignation as superintendent on...
KVAL
$1,000 reward offered for information in I-5 poaching of elk near Glendale
GLENDALE, Ore. — A $1,000 reward or five hunter preference points is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or citation of those involved in the poaching of two elk within 100 yards of I-5 near Glendale. The Oregon Hunters Association is offering the cash reward, and...
oregontoday.net
Elk Poaching Douglas Co., Oct. 31
On October 25, 2022, around 6:30 P.M., OSP Fish & Wildlife Trooper received a report of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway, near milepost 84, I-5 south, Glendale, OR. The two elk, one bull and one cow, were in an open field on the west side of the freeway. The bull was not touched, but the cow was processed with the edible portions taken. This indicates that the subject (s) were in the area for a lengthy amount of time. It is believed the subject (s) used a flashlight in the field between 7:00 P.M October 25 and 7:00 A.M. October 26. There is also a report of a subject driving a silver midsized pickup with a rifle in the area earlier in the day along the freeway. OSP Fish & Wildlife is urging anyone with information about the identity of the person (s) or vehicle, in this case, to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22288310.
beachconnection.net
Six Highlights of Oregon's Curry Coast That Will Rock You - Literally
(Brookings, Oregon) – Where gargantuan meets gnarly, and soft sands meet hard rock surfaces of pointy configurations, the south Oregon coast's Curry County is a roller coaster of scenic wonders and twists 'n turns. There's something different around every bend, it seems, and being the road less traveled for this shoreline also means unspoiled and untouched is often the rule rather than the exception. (Above: Arizona Beach near Port Orford - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
KVAL
ALERT: Scammers posing as Douglas County Sheriff's Office staff
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware of scammers calling them and impersonating Sherriff's Office personnel. The sheriff's office has received calls from community members, who reported that they've received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O'Dell or other employees with the sheriff's office.
