Bayonne, NJ

Woman, 28, arrested for threatening man with knife after dispute at NJ gas station

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
 3 days ago

BAYONNE, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- A woman was arrested for threatening a customer at a New Jersey gas station with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, officials said.

Authorities responded to the Quick Chek gas station on East 22nd Street in Bayonne after a report of a argument where one person threatened another with a knife, according to Bayonne Captain Eric Amato.

The people involved in the incident left the gas station but were tracked down by at a traffic light on Goldsborough Drive.

The victim told officials that he got into a dispute with Asia Beasley, 28, at the gas station when she attempted to cut in the line of cars waiting for the tire inflation pump.

When he parked at the pumps to fill a tire, the victim saw Beasley standing over him with a knife in her hand and then threatened his life, Amato said.

While questioning Beasley, police recovered a knife and she was taken into custody, Amato added.

Beasley was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

