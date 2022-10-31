Deputies issue arrest warrants for Carroll High head football coach and two assistant coaches after football game altercation
MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained arrest warrants for Carroll High School head football coach and two assistant coaches after a physical altercation took place on October 20, 2022, at a football game against Franklin Parish High School. According to officials, warrants have been issued for the following coaches:
- Zemetress Randall (Assistant Coach)
- Drouzon Quillen (Assistant Coach)
- Brandon Landers (Head Coach)
The coaches are facing charges of Inciting a Riot and Battery of a Police Officer.
