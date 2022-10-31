ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Deputies issue arrest warrants for Carroll High head football coach and two assistant coaches after football game altercation

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office have obtained arrest warrants for Carroll High School head football coach and two assistant coaches after a physical altercation took place on October 20, 2022, at a football game against Franklin Parish High School. According to officials, warrants have been issued for the following coaches:

  • Zemetress Randall (Assistant Coach)
  • Drouzon Quillen (Assistant Coach)
  • Brandon Landers (Head Coach)
The coaches are facing charges of Inciting a Riot and Battery of a Police Officer.

Queenaintnofool Menyweather
3d ago

This straight none sense. They doing everything to try to hurt these kids winning train because they are undefeated

The West Monroe High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on November 03, 2022, 15:30:00.
