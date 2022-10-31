ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kennett Square Native Serves Up Authentic East Coast Cheesesteaks in Seattle

 3 days ago

Tat's Delicatessen.Image via Tat's Delicatessen.

Brian Tatma, a Kennett Square native, is serving up some legit East Coast cheesesteaks to West Coasters at Tat’s Delicatessen in Seattle, writes Brandon Burnstead for the Seattle Refined

“We’re an East Coast Deli,” said Tatma. “We try to strive to match that East Coast feel in both product and atmosphere.” 

Tat’s Deli opened in 2004 and has been one of the favorites of hungry Seattleites ever since. The menu includes scratch-made deli classics from different parts of the country. Customers can choose from around 25 hot subs and hoagies. 

“The idea with the menu is we wanted to offer a variety so folks could come in every day,” said Tatman. “It pretty much runs the gauntlet.” 

Read more about Tat’s Delicatessen in the Seattle Refined

Delaware LIVE News

National Sandwich Day: Where is Delaware’s best Reuben?

Ask your Facebook friends to recommend a cheesesteak vendor, and the same shops pop up repeatedly. But if you request their favorite Reuben, the suggestions wildly differ. These posts elicit passionate responses, with some maintaining that you must go to Philly for a decent Reuben. But since it’s National Sandwich Day, it’s an excellent time to review the local options. ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

The Butterfingers Angel Kicks Off a Hilarious and Heartfelt Holiday Season at Uptown

Neill Hartley as Joseph, left, Jenna Kuerzi as Mary, right, and DJ Gleason as the Angel, back.Image via Uptown Theatre, Joanna Austin. Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center presents the gift of theatre and celebrates a major new beginning. The West Chester performing arts organization kicks off its new regional theatre program with a smart, original and heartfelt retelling of the greatest story ever told.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Local Insider

Seattle has a dog poop problem

This morning I just stepped on a dog poop for the third time in like a week. It just blows my mind that there is dog poop littered everywhere in the residential area of Ballard. I just found one in front of my townhome. Did people just forget how to clean up after their dog all of a sudden? It can't be that difficult to bring your doggie bags, pick up the poop, and tie it up and throw it away.
SEATTLE, WA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Ben Fileccia, SVP of Strategy and Engagement at the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association

Ben Fileccia, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Engagement at the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, spoke with VISTA Today about the hospitality “gene” he got from his grandfather and brother and how he got his start in the restaurant industry after an unsuccessful business venture. Fileccia also...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights closing its doors

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) - Between the World Series game in Philly on Monday, plus kids trick-or-treating for Halloween, take-out restaurants are overwhelmed. Many say one of the best places to order from is Gaetano's Pizza & Steaks in Clifton Heights. With so much going on in Philly sports and Halloween at the height of this pizza shop's season, they are taking orders only until they sell out because it's closing its doors for good on Monday. Phones have been ringing off the hook all day at Gaetano's as owner Margie Demore prepares to close for good. "Halloween is always...
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, PA
CBS Philly

Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.CBS3 shot video overnight.The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Store Sells $3 Million Scratch-Off Ticket

One lucky Philadelphia resident won $3 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased at a local store, according to state officials. Pennsylvania Lottery representatives said the L&P Express convenience store at 5520 Whitaker Avenue in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood sold the winning ticket, a $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off, for $30.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Restaurants Accused Of Refusing To Serve Astros Was Simple Misunderstanding, Reports Say

No — two south Philadelphia restaurants did not refuse to serve the Houston Astros while they are in town for the World Series. The rumor originated when social media users misinterpreted two posts by the restaurants in question — Mike's BBQ on South 11th Street and Angelo's Pizzeria on South 9th Street — to mean that the eateries declined to cater for the 'Stros.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
