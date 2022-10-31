Kennett Square Native Serves Up Authentic East Coast Cheesesteaks in Seattle

Tat's Delicatessen. Image via Tat's Delicatessen.

Brian Tatma, a Kennett Square native, is serving up some legit East Coast cheesesteaks to West Coasters at Tat’s Delicatessen in Seattle, writes Brandon Burnstead for the Seattle Refined.

“We’re an East Coast Deli,” said Tatma. “We try to strive to match that East Coast feel in both product and atmosphere.”

Tat’s Deli opened in 2004 and has been one of the favorites of hungry Seattleites ever since. The menu includes scratch-made deli classics from different parts of the country. Customers can choose from around 25 hot subs and hoagies.

“The idea with the menu is we wanted to offer a variety so folks could come in every day,” said Tatman. “It pretty much runs the gauntlet.”