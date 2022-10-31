Read full article on original website
Martin Marietta (MLM) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?
MLM - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5% and revenues (products and services) topped the same by 2.9%. On a year-over-year basis, earnings of this aggregates producer increased 3.9%. Products and services revenues rose 17.6%. Total quarterly revenues (including Product and Services and Freight revenues) were up 19.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
What's in the Offing for Otter Tail (OTTR) in Q3 Earnings?
OTTR - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 61.4% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Note. Otter Tail’s third-quarter performance...
What's in Store for Affiliated Managers (AMG) in Q3 Earnings?
AMG - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, before the opening bell. Its earnings and revenues are expected to have declined from the year-ago reported figure. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from an improvement...
What's in Store for International Flavors' (IFF) Q3 Earnings?
IFF - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, International Flavors’ earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The company has surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.2%.
Allscripts (MDRX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Up
MDRX - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents in the third quarter of 2022, up 9.5% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.1%. GAAP EPS for the quarter was 12 cents, flat year over year. Revenues in Detail. Allscripts registered...
DXC Technology (DXC) Stock Soars 6% on Q2 Earnings Beat
DXC - Free Report) shares rallied 6% in Thursday’s extended trading session following the IT services provider’s report of better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The company reported second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 72 cents.
AES Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
AES - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 16.7%. Earnings also improved 26% from 50 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The company generated GAAP earnings of 59 cents per share compared with 48 cents generated...
What Awaits Mercer International (MERC) in Q3 Earnings?
MERC - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the MERC’s third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.05 per share, indicating an improvement of 1% from the prior-year quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
Analysts Estimate Waterstone Financial (WSBF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
WSBF - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Sempra Energy (SRE) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SRE - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.97, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 by 10.1%. The bottom line also increased 15.9% from $1.70 in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of $1.53 per share against...
Viad (VVI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
VVI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -34.80%. A...
NV5 Holdings (NVEE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
NVEE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.90%. A...
Interface (TILE) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
TILE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%. A...
Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
CRSR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 60%. A...
Ameren (AEE) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
AEE - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.74 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 by 1.2%. The reported figure increased 5.5% year over year. The year-over-year bottom line was driven by increased infrastructure investments made across all business segments. Further, the upside was backed by the solid execution of the company's strategy and a positive impact of the new Ameren Missouri electric service rates, effective Feb 28, 2022.
Datadog (DDOG) Q3 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Revenues Beat Estimates
DDOG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 23 cents per share, which increased 77% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss was pegged at 14 cents per share. The company’s net revenues of $436.5 million surpassed the consensus mark by 5.92%. The figure increased...
Air Lease (AL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
AL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.12%. A...
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
SLCA - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
WWE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 30%. A...
Maxar (MAXR) Incurs Loss in Q3, Revenues Miss Estimates
MAXR - Free Report) reported a loss per share of 5 cents in third-quarter 2022 against earnings of 19 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings was pegged at 31 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenues of $436 million, down 0.2%...
