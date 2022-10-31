ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Additional Voter Registration Issues Found

 4 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The State Elections Department admitted Monday that they had found another 149,000 voter registration records impacted by a computer glitch. This follows Commissioner Susan Beals telling WRVA an initial 107,000 had been processed and taken care of, with the help of local registrars.

The department says the problem was discovered when some voters went to early vote, and discovered their information had not updated. Those voters were able to update on site and still vote. However, it lead to the discovery of the additional 149,000, which the Elections Department now says have been sent to registrars for processing.

The department did just sign a contract for a new voter registration system.

