Riley County Police Department has new director

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has a new director, Brian Peete of Montpelier, Vermont. He will now lead the only consolidated law enforcement agency in Kansas.

Peete was voted into the position unanimously by Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) Monday afternoon. Peete is the current chief in Montpelier, according to the Law Board.

The Law Board reviewed 15 applicants throughout the whole process. The final candidates were present in Riley County last week for two days, the Law Board said. It also held public forums to receive input from the community.

Dennis Butler served as the last director of the Riley County Police Department , retired in December 2018. He retired in January 2022.

The next Law Board meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 21st at the Ogden Community Center.

