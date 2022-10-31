ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Riley County Police Department has new director

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlV1l_0itN2o6y00

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has a new director, Brian Peete of Montpelier, Vermont. He will now lead the only consolidated law enforcement agency in Kansas.

You won’t believe what deputies found on Hwy 75

Peete was voted into the position unanimously by Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) Monday afternoon. Peete is the current chief in Montpelier, according to the Law Board.

The Law Board reviewed 15 applicants throughout the whole process. The final candidates were present in Riley County last week for two days, the Law Board said. It also held public forums to receive input from the community.

Dennis Butler served as the last director of the Riley County Police Department , retired in December 2018. He retired in January 2022.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

The next Law Board meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 21st at the Ogden Community Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

New Topeka mural to focus on public health

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Shawnee County commissioners approved the Shawnee County Health Department to apply for the Greater Topeka Fund. The health department says this extra funding could range up to $5,000. It will go toward painting a mural on the side of the health department’s main building, located at 2600 SW East Circle Dr. S. The […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff, Brian Hill, will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, The Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan., for criminal use of taxpayer […]
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Alex Tyson wants to clarify information

Geary County Commission Chair Alex Tyson issued a statement Wednesday morning. "As Chair of the Board of County Commissioners of Geary County I feel it is my duty to dispel and correct misinformation that has been stated in public forums in recent days. As an elected official I take my duty to the citizens of Geary County seriously, and part of that duty is to make certain that the people have access to the facts.
KSNT News

Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Comfort, Roberta Louise; 47; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Getting to know the RCPD’s new director

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has a new director – here’s some background information to help you get to know him. Brian R. Peete was selected as the new director of the RCPD on Oct. 31 by the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency. He will be the sixth director since the establishment […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 2

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. LINDA LORRAINE JAMES, 54, Manhattan, Disorderly conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct to cause resentment; Bond $500. MARTIN BENJAMIN VOGTS, 22, Greenwood, SC,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas county to vote on $17M ballot measure

MAPPLE HILL (KSNT) – The people of Wabaunsee County will vote on a nearly $18 million dollar resolution in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The project focuses on construction and renovations to USD 329 schools. From the district’s perspective, it says the project prioritizes student learning, student safety and fiscal responsibility. Educators in the area […]
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Deputies use Taser to arrest man with sword

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 26-year-old man was subdued with a Taser this morning after failing to comply with officers and brandishing a sword, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responding to a 911 call at 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of S.W. Auburn Road came upon an […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Missing goats? The Shawnee County Sheriff has them

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A search is underway in Shawnee County after a deputy responded to a call Halloween night in the 1400 block of S.W. Indian Hills Road. The sheriff’s office said someone called in after they found two goats. The two goats were caught by the Shawnee County Animal Control Officer, who is […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday just west of Topeka, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:28 a.m. Tuesday on Union Pacific railroad tracks, near N.W. 15th and Valencia Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Annavella Moran

Annavella Moran, 15, was last seen on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here. KAKE News features the story...
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy