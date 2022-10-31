Read full article on original website
New in Town: Shopping for deals at Krazy Bins in Parma with Jason Mikell and Laura Caso
PARMA, Ohio — The shoppers line up early, and the deals are hard to beat. Krazy Bins, a local "bargain bin" discount chain with locations in Mentor, Akron and Parma draws a devoted customer base of shoppers who are out to score a deal. "I think my favorite customer...
Richmond Heights resident turns tree in front yard into eagle sculpture
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Richmond Heights Police Department is highlighting a resident who turned who front yard into a neighborhood attraction. A tree in Chris Todd’s front yard is being converted into a large wooden eagle sculpture. The wooden carving is on display in the yard of Todd’s...
Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
What Trick-or-treater did when he thought no one was watching
Mischief-making is not uncommon on Halloween, but a FOX 8 viewer discovered that this year's holiday actually brought out the very best in a young trick-or-treater.
X-Rated Halloween display in Ohio neighborhood
A homeowner located in front of Willoughby Middle School posed several skeletons in the front yard performing sex acts.
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
No more Whoppers in downtown Warren
It appears as though a fast food restaurant in downtown Warren has closed its doors.
Vintage Loft store brings new flair to Brunswick: Community Voices
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Whether you are looking for antique furniture or seasonal decor, Brunswick’s Vintage Loft has it all. The second-hand store recently opened off Pearl Road, at 4295 Manhattan Circle, next to Brunswick Middle School. Sue Ziegler and Angie Easa are the owners of this eclectic location. The...
Old Brooklyn hit-skip highlights pitfalls of not requiring front license plate
Ever since the state did away with the front license plate requirement, the task of investigating reports of hit-skips has grown even more difficult, officials say.
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
10 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
GALLERY: Cleveland Clinic NICU kiddos get into the Halloween spirit
Even the tiniest Ohioans got into the Halloween spirit Monday.
Man stabbed twice at South Side home
Officers found the man lying on his back on the porch about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Ferndale Avenue.
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
Loved by many — Longtime Berkshire Schools teacher killed in motorcycle crash
A Geauga County community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator. This week, Berkshire Local Schools coach and physical education teacher Joe Randall was killed in a motorcycle crash.
Man cited after crash on busy Youngstown interstate
Two vehicles got in a wreck just after 1 a.m. near the Belle Vista exit.
I-Team: Mayor cancels leaf pickup for CLE residents
The FOX 8 I-Team revealed the City of Cleveland will not have crews picking up leaves piled along streets this fall. Now a firestorm is growing.
Medina switches holiday gears with eye on Candlelight Walk weekend
MEDINA, Ohio -- Halloween has passed and it is the time that many start to get into the Christmas spirit. Medina’s annual Candlelight Walk, presented by Main Street Medina, will be take place Nov 18-20. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. The weekend will feature...
