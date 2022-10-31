ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Job resource fair in Pittsfield November 9

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The Berkshire Athenaeum will be hosting a job resource fair on Wednesday, November 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Food Zone on the library’s main floor. Representatives from the Adult Learning Center, Berkshire Community College, Goodwill, and MassHire will be available to answer questions, provide resources, and assist attendees.

“We see the job resource fair as an opportunity to connect people looking for career help with
the organizations that serve them,” said Outreach Librarian Alicia Hyman.

The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library, is located at 1 Wendell Avenue. Light refreshments will be provided.

