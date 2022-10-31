ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Upcoming TV Episode of ‘Pawn Stars’ Filmed in West Chester

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCf9N_0itN2eHi00
Pawn Stars at American Helicopter Museum and Education Center in West Chester.Image via American Helicopter Museum and Education Center.

An episode of the popular History Channel reality television program, Pawn Stars, was filmed at a West Chester location, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News

Cast of the show stepped into the the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center back in August to check out everything the museum has to offer. The museum is planning to celebrate the airing of the episode with a Pawn Stars Premier Party on Nov. 17.

Pawn Stars invites everyday people to bring historical items they own to be appraised and potentially purchased by the pawn shop gang. 

“It was really an exciting week for us at the museum,” said Paul Kahan, American Helicopter Museum and Education Center’s executive director. 

Admission is free for American Helicopter Museum members and $10 for everybody else. In addition to the viewing of the episode, the fee includes a glass of wine or beer. 

Read more about the episode in The Daily Local News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

The Butterfingers Angel Kicks Off a Hilarious and Heartfelt Holiday Season at Uptown Theatre Nov. 30

Neill Hartley as Joseph, left, Jenna Kuerzi as Mary, right, and DJ Gleason as the Angel, back. Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center presents the gift of theatre and celebrates a major new beginning. The West Chester performing arts organization kicks off its new regional theatre program with a smart, original and heartfelt retelling of the greatest story ever told.
WEST CHESTER, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
LANCASTER, PA
VISTA.Today

These 14 Venues in Chester County Are Rated Among the Region’s Best for Hosting Weddings

Newlyweds in the Philadelphia region have chosen 14 venues in Chester County for this year’s 2022 Couples’ Choice Awards, according to WeddingWire. The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognize local wedding professionals who display excellence in every aspect of their work, including quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are then picked based solely on the reviews provided by more than one million WeddingWire couples.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

8 Holiday Wishlist Gifts Every Main Liner Will Love

Add these to your holiday wishlist. Photo by Adobe Stock / Seventyfour. Get your holiday shopping done with these eight thoughtful and unique purchases from shops throughout the Main Line. We’ve tracked down some of the area’s hottest gifts even the toughest recipients will want to unwrap this holiday season....
WEST CHESTER, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball

Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy