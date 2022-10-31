Upcoming TV Episode of ‘Pawn Stars’ Filmed in West Chester

Pawn Stars at American Helicopter Museum and Education Center in West Chester. Image via American Helicopter Museum and Education Center.

An episode of the popular History Channel reality television program, Pawn Stars, was filmed at a West Chester location, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.

Cast of the show stepped into the the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center back in August to check out everything the museum has to offer. The museum is planning to celebrate the airing of the episode with a Pawn Stars Premier Party on Nov. 17.

Pawn Stars invites everyday people to bring historical items they own to be appraised and potentially purchased by the pawn shop gang.

“It was really an exciting week for us at the museum,” said Paul Kahan, American Helicopter Museum and Education Center’s executive director.

Admission is free for American Helicopter Museum members and $10 for everybody else. In addition to the viewing of the episode, the fee includes a glass of wine or beer.