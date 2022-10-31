Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewiston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 07:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewiston Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Lewiston Grade, Peck, Culdesac, Creston, Rosalia, Colfax, Tekoa, Lapwai, Gifford, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Harrington, Uniontown, and Pullman. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this mornings commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kent, New Castle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Kent; New Castle DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Along the Interstate 95 corridor and adjacent areas. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Newton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn furniture may blow away.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Tangipahoa, Lower Tangipahoa, Northern Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Helena; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities have improved this morning and will continue as daytime mixing occurs. As such the advisory will end. Still drive with caution if encountering areas of fog.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake; Porter WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn furniture may blow away.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Prince Georges by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Cecil; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Cecil, Southern Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, St. Marys, Calvert and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winnebago A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Winnebago County through 1045 AM CDT At 1000 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Freeport, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Durand, Harrison, Shirland and Lake Summerset. Including the following interstate I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. A few isolated gusts up to 60 mph may be possible Saturday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Calumet, Manitowoc, Outagamie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Manitowoc; Outagamie; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Waushara, Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Brown, Outagamie, Southern Marinette County, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities have improved this morning and will continue as daytime mixing occurs. As such the advisory will end. Still drive with caution if encountering areas of fog.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dewey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEWEY COUNTY At 832 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Oakwood, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Putnam. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Lee, McHenry by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Ogle; Southern Cook; Winnebago WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Prepare for downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. Unsecured objects such as decorations and lawn furniture may blow away.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 08:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds with gusts 60 to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected tonight into Saturday morning.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 07:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Deserts FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing in southern Mohave County. The freezing warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington, Salem by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington; Salem DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Along the Interstate 95 corridor and adjacent areas. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to continue a slow decline, while remaining in Minor Flood Stage. A strong coastal low pressure system will bring north to northeast winds to the area this weekend, which may slow or even stall the decline of river levels through next week. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 115 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, Water enters a few lower lying homes in the Stone Island and Stillbrook subdivisions. The road into Stone Island becomes impassable. Water rises onto low lying property near Sanford. Parks and docks are flooded near Lake Monroe. At 7.0 feet, Water begins to move over sea wall around Lake Monroe and rises into grassy areas around the sea wall. Water begins to encroach on Seminole Boulevard. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Thursday was 7.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.2 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Sanford 5.5 6.8 Thu 8 pm 6.6 6.5 6.4 6.3 6.2
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The forecast point at Deland is forecast to remain in Moderate Flood Stage through late this week, while continuing a slow decline into the weekend. A strong coastal low pressure system will bring north to northeast winds to the area this weekend, which may slow or even stall the decline of river levels through next week. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.8 feet, Water starts to enter low lying buildings around Hontoon Island. Many secondary roads and homes in low lying areas are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 4.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Thursday was 5.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Deland 4.0 4.9 Thu 8 pm 4.8 4.7 4.6 4.5 4.5
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 AM CDT FOR EASTERN ALFALFA...SOUTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHWESTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES At 841 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goltry, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Helena, Goltry, Jet, Nash, Hillsdale and Great Salt Plains Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 08:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-11-04 08:52:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lucas; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LUCAS...NORTHERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN MARION AND SOUTHWESTERN MAHASKA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Delaware, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-04 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-04 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Along the Interstate 95 corridor and adjacent areas. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
