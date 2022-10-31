Effective: 2022-11-04 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-05 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to continue a slow decline, while remaining in Minor Flood Stage. A strong coastal low pressure system will bring north to northeast winds to the area this weekend, which may slow or even stall the decline of river levels through next week. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 115 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, Water enters a few lower lying homes in the Stone Island and Stillbrook subdivisions. The road into Stone Island becomes impassable. Water rises onto low lying property near Sanford. Parks and docks are flooded near Lake Monroe. At 7.0 feet, Water begins to move over sea wall around Lake Monroe and rises into grassy areas around the sea wall. Water begins to encroach on Seminole Boulevard. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Thursday was 7.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.2 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Sanford 5.5 6.8 Thu 8 pm 6.6 6.5 6.4 6.3 6.2

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO