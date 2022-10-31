ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 The BUZZ

Quinta Brunson’s Go-To MUA Shares How The Star Achieves An Everyday Red Carpet Glow

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: Courtesy of OLAY / Courtesy of OLAY


Quinta Brunson has been killing it on television screens. She’s earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. She’s also dominating the red carpet with her flawless style. The 32-year-old stunned the world during her Emmy debut earlier this fall when she wore a bronze gown c
ustom-made by Dolce & Gabbana . And let’s not forget her appearance at the ESPSYs , when she hit the carpet in a gorgeous, multi-colored feather gown designed by Prabal Gurung.

Outside of her exquisite fashions and extraordinary talent as an actor, writer, producer, and comedian, Brunson also turns heads with her flawless skin — a virtue that she credits to her mother, who prioritized daily skincare and religiously turned to the use of OLAY products. Today, the brand is Brunson’s first-ever beauty partnership, and she wholeheartedly stands behind the Retinol24 + Peptide Night Collection.

Read as her go-to makeup artist, Renée Loiz, shares how Brunson uses the collection every night, her favorite beauty products to use on the actor to achieve a flawless red carpet glow, and more!

HelloBeautiful: Not only is consistent skincare essential to maintaining its health and glow, but skin prep is also an important step before makeup application. Can you explain why that is?

Renée Loiz : Good skincare prep is definitely essential. Imagine this analogy — when you’re painting something, you have to have a primer applied beforehand. Doing this allows the paint to go on smoothly. Primer fills in any pores or blurs any imperfections on the canvas. And with skincare, it’s the same thing — you wash your face to get rid of any debris on your skin, you exfoliate to get rid of any texture, you apply toner to rebalance your skin, you use an eye cream to smooth out the eyes before you apply concealer, and you use a moisturizer to allow your foundation to go on smoothly. That’s the step that will essentially prime your skin even if you’re not using an actual makeup primer. But all of these steps are crucial to achieving the best makeup application.

HB: People often underestimate how vital moisture and hydration are to the skin’s health and barrier. Can you explain why hydration and using the proper moisturizer for your skin are two things you should never skip?

Renée Loiz : It’s funny because I know a lot of people that skip moisturizer, whether that’s in the morning or the evening. And for me, it’s shocking. I’m like, ‘Wait, that’s the most important part.’ With Quinta, I use the Olay Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer, which helps to prep for when we’re applying makeup. But it’s very hydrating, plumps the skin, and evens out skin tone.

It’s shocking when I hear that people skip that step. If you’re applying makeup without moisturizing your skin, the application is definitely going to be choppy. It just won’t go on smoothly, and because of that, you may have to pile on more foundation to cover any areas or imperfections that are being missed. Using a moisturizer is definitely non-negotiable when it comes to skincare.

HB: OLAY’s Retinol24 collection has been making waves since its release. We’ve seen the beautiful Quinta Brunson stand behind it — sharing her skincare routine and why retinol is an essential part of her regimen. Can you explain what retinol is and why it’s so crucial for us to incorporate it into our evening skincare routines?

Renée Loiz : Retinol helps to get rid of wrinkles and smooth them out as you age. It also helps to improve the appearance of dark spots, especially for women of color. When we squeeze a pimple — which we’re not supposed to do — but when we do it, we automatically get a dark spot. Even if you don’t squeeze the pimple and you let it go away, you still get a dark spot. So the Olay Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer is really good for targeting those dark spots, smoothing out the skin, evening it out, and getting rid of those fine lines and wrinkles, which we definitely don’t want to see as we age.

HB: Quinta looks amazing on her recent red carpet appearances and covers — so why have to ask, how can we get that Quinta Brunson red carpet glow every day? What must-have beauty staples do you believe should be in every woman’s arsenal?

Renée Loiz : Quinta definitely uses her Olay Retinol 24 products in her nighttime regimen and before any kind of red-carpet appearance. Outside of that, one of my favorite things that I love to use is the Youthforia Pregame Setting Spray . That’s kind of a primer spray but it is also very hydrating. So after I use the Olay Retinol24 Serum on her, I’ll spray her face with this and it will push all of that moisture in. Then I apply the Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm Powder — it makes the skin look airbrushed. If I’m going for a dewy look then I’ll use the Westman Atelier Complexion Drops . They’re very light and you can build them up for coverage, but the product also has skincare benefits as well. If I’m going for a matte look then I’ll reach for the Nars Longwear Foundation — that’s what I really like to use on her for red carpets and other huge appearances.

For concealer, I’ll reach for the Beauty Blender Concealer , which she loves. They don’t crease and they just glide smoothly on the skin after skin prep. Of course, I love to use Mented Cosmetics Blushes on her. And out of all of my eyeshadow palettes, I love the Pat Mcgrath Eyeshadow Palettes . Next, I’ll reach for my favorite beauty secret, the Mally Beauty Face Defender . You use it after your full makeup application, pat your brush in, and put it all over your face. Your skin is flawless and your makeup is set for the whole day. When I leave Quinta, I give her a compact of that, send her off with a little bit of lip gloss, and she’s set. Her makeup stays all day and it gives a smooth finish to everything.

HB: What skincare or makeup trends are you eyeing for the fall? And how can we duplicate them?

Renée Loiz : I’m loving the glazed donut look — when the skin looks foundation-free but still gives that glass-skin effect. It’s just hydrated and glowing. Sometimes I go over it with a matte foundation, so it gives that lit-from-within look as well. I’m also loving bold-colored eyeliners, graphic liners, and bold-colored eyeshadows. We’re seeing people just doing one color on their lids, whether that’s a bright pastel color or bright primary color and just packing that on, so it’s like the focal point of the face. I’m also loving these new products that are giving us a soft matte lip — you don’t have to worry about dry lips anymore. You can rub your lips together and still have them feel nice and moisturized.

Emmy-Nominated Star Quinta Brunson Becomes The New Face Of Olay

‘Abbot Elementary’ Actress Quinta Brunson Makes History As The First Black Woman To Receive Three Emmy Nominations

