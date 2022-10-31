Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Sweet Grass by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds with gusts 60 to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected Saturday.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Custer, Fallon, Golden Valley, Musselshell by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten or shelter loose objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. Target Area: Custer; Fallon; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. Strongest gusts expected late Saturday for most locations. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged.
