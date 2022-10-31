Effective: 2022-11-05 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-06 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten or shelter loose objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. Target Area: Custer; Fallon; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Rosebud; Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. Strongest gusts expected late Saturday for most locations. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged.

BIG HORN COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO