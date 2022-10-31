Read full article on original website
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Varying vibes in Bozeman, Missoula
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb discuss the first winless week of the season for Montana's Division I football teams. The Montana Grizzlies are coming off their third straight loss, while the Montana State Bobcats remain atop the Big Sky Conference...
Helena, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
explorebigsky.com
University system to explore ‘sprint degrees’￼
A new pilot program at MSU-Billings looks to meet health care workforce demands by accelerating academic timelines. Spurred in part by ongoing staff shortages in Montana’s health care industry, the Montana University System is exploring ways to condense the academic timeline for certain college degrees and usher graduates into the state’s workforce more quickly.
Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
explorebigsky.com
Trick? Treat? A spooky evening in Big Sky
Twix bars an established local favorite; parents showing regulatory trend against excess candy intake. On the cool, half-moon night of Oct. 31, Big Sky locals young and old took to the streets in pursuit of Halloween candy and a good time. Explore Big Sky was on-scene to speak with trick-or-treaters...
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are crazy for Montana. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to live here. Why, though? Usually because of the beautiful mountain views and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people come here for the views.
montanarightnow.com
Jackknife blockage reducing lanes on I-90 eastbound east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The I-90 eastbound lane east of Bozeman has blockage and reduced lanes Thursday due to a jackknife crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, the crash is located at mile-marker 313. Drivers are asked to slow down for maintenance and emergency crews.
Housing experts: ‘Bonkers’ housing market, interest rates hurting Montanans’ buying power
Soaring and volatile interest rates are hurting many homebuyers in Montana who already face a low supply of homes — a problem that’s expected to be a priority in the 2023 Legislature. “We are seeing a lot of folks being frustrated by the lack of availability and the higher interest rates,” said Karissa Trujillo, deputy […] The post Housing experts: ‘Bonkers’ housing market, interest rates hurting Montanans’ buying power appeared first on Daily Montanan.
explorebigsky.com
The road to 1,000 winter employee beds
Big Sky Resort will open for the ski season with 791 beds, hopes to accommodate 1,000 employees by winter 2023-24 As Big Sky Resort prepares to open for its 49th winter of slope-sliding, they’ve added 142 beds to accommodate employees in a challenging rental market. Resort officials say that they are processing a record number of job applications for the upcoming season and are striving to provide housing for 50% of the winter workforce by early 2024.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
chainstoreage.com
Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall
Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman
The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
These 5 Facts About Bozeman Will Make You Cringe
Everyone has been talking about how much Bozeman has changed. It's true, some parts of Bozeman aren't recognizable anymore, and are downright cringeworthy. In the past few years, a lot of people have moved to Bozeman. While that's great news for Bozeman's economy, it isn't the best news for longtime residents. Complaints about out-of-state transplants are fairly common on almost every social media platform. Developers and property owners have been raking in the cash while locals are forced to make sacrifices in order to stay in the place they've called home for years.
Gallatin County Ballot: Gallatin Rest Home Mill Levy
Gallatin County voters are seeing a mill levy question on the ballot asking for $3.9 million to help fund the Gallatin Rest Home, which has not seen an upgrade since the late 90s.
Montana Eyes New Marijuana Sales Tax
Gallatin County, Montana's most populous county, is eyeing a new marijuana sales tax that would likely raise prices on recreational and medical marijuana products. Credit: Yuri Kriventsoff (Getty Images)
Fairfield Sun Times
Bozeman PD detectives trying to ID man for ongoing investigation
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Law enforcement are trying to identify an individual for an ongoing investigation. The Bozeman Police Department shared a photo of the individual Tuesday afternoon, saying their Detective Division is trying to identify them. If you recognize the man, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Scott McCormick...
