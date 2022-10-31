Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
DC selected to host WorldPride 2025, billed as largest LGBTQ+ event in the world
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Washington, D.C. was selected to host WorldPride 2025, which is billed as the largest LGBTQ+ event in the world, it was announced Thursday. InterPride, the organization in charge of assigning the event, tweeted Thursday that they were awarding the event to Capital Pride in the District.
WJLA
Judge grants mental health evaluation for alleged 'shopping cart killer'
WASHINGTON (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart, and dumping their remains in Harrisonburg, Virginia is now scheduled for a mental health evaluation after a hearing Friday. The legal team for Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart...
WJLA
Md. elementary teacher takes 27 students to local café, reports stabbing at school: Police
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A Frederick County elementary school teacher took 27 children to a local café Thursday, then asked someone to call police and say there was a stabbing at the school, police said. At around 12:24 p.m. Thursday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) received a...
WJLA
Montgomery College to open new Education Center in East Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery College announced Wednesday the opening of a new Education Center to serve as an anchor institution in East Montgomery County. The new center will offer credit and non-credit courses and will include classrooms, training labs, and student advising space. Scheduled to open in...
WJLA
Prince William Co board vote in favor of controversial data center after overnight meeting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After more than 14 hours of the Board Of County Supervisors' public hearing, Prince William County supervisors voted in favor of moving forward with the data processing center project. The public hearing started Tuesday 7:30 p.m. and ended just after 8 a.m. Wednesday...
WJLA
Fairfax County police test new restraining device
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is testing a new device useful for restraining suspects and individuals experiencing mental health crises before a situation escalates, FCPD says. This low-level restraint, called the Bolawrap, is a remote-operated, eight-foot tether that can be released at a...
WJLA
New guaranteed income program opens in Alexandria; 170 residents to get $12k over 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed to allow the nation to cope with a bleak health and economic crisis. 7News On Your Side looked into where the money is going. Nearly $60 million going to the City of Alexandria. To see how this municipality is spending this money click here.
WJLA
Bowser breaks ground on NW DC affordable housing, arts center expansion
WASHINGTON (7News) — District leaders and other community members broke ground Wednesday on an affordable housing project that will also expand a youth arts center in northwest D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Jubilee Housing, and the Sitar Arts Center celebrated the beginning of EucKal, a project in Ward 1 that...
WJLA
Culpeper police chief violates town policy by endorsing Abigail Spanberger in campaign ad
CULPEPER, Va. (7News) — Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins appears to have violated prohibited political activity, according to the town personnel and employee handbook. Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s campaign is airing television ads that include Chief Jenkins endorsing Spanberger while wearing his uniform on town property and using his position on behalf of a political party.
WJLA
'This is going to take time': latest in the legal battle over Spotsylvania superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The controversy over the new superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools went before a judge on Wednesday, with a 1 p.m. hearing in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court. The hearing was related to Spotsylvania County school board member Nicole Cole’s request for a temporary injunction...
WJLA
'There are no answers' | Fairfax woman dies, revived back to life after cardiac arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County woman, Krysta Pearce, is celebrating another year of life after suffering cardiac arrest on Sept. 24, 2021. Pearce, 31, said she is not taking life for granted and is now speaking out in the hopes of helping others. “My heart just stopped,"...
WJLA
Purple Bike Ride, raising awareness for domestic violence, returns to Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As you plan your weekend, one event to keep in mind is the Purple Bike Ride for Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness. The third Annual Purple Bike Ride returns this Saturday and 7News is once again the proud media sponsor. It's being hosted...
WJLA
5 MS-13 members get life for kidnapping, murdering 2 Va. teens with machete and pickaxe
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Five MS-13 gang members from El Salvador have been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, murdering, and mutilating two teenaged boys in Fairfax County, Va. in 2016. Seventeen members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have been charged in the...
WJLA
Fairfax County police searching for answers after rash of shootings into Centreville homes
CENTREVILLE, Va. (7News) — Police in Fairfax County are working to solve a mystery before someone gets hurt. According to investigators, someone has been shooting into houses and at a passing car in Centreville, Virginia. There are at least six reports dating back to Oct 23. Daniel Kim told...
WJLA
Man convicted of execution-style homicides of husband & wife in their Fairfax Co. driveway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Wednesday the conviction of a Lorton man after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection with the May 26, 2021, execution-style homicides of a husband and wife in Fairfax County. A jury found Ronnie Marshall,...
WJLA
Metro rider found unresponsive on train, dies despite emergency life saving measures
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Metro train operator found an unresponsive rider on board a train at the Downtown Largo Station at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday. Metro Transit Police and emergency medical personnel performed CPR and advanced life saving measures but were unable to save the person.
WJLA
'The Stands Rocked. The Fans Roared. The Legacy Remains': RFK farewell project launched
WASHINGTON (7News) — A lot of Washington sports news has piled in recently. Most notably, Commanders Owner Dan Snyder is potentially setting up the sale of his franchise. While many are holding their breath for what the future holds, Events D.C., the official convention and sports authority for the District, looks to pay homage to one of the city's most historic venues, RFK Stadium.
WJLA
'Cut Highway Speeding & Noise': Montgomery Co neighbors along ICC demand action from Hogan
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — As the roar of speeding motorcycles and cars pierces their eardrums on a daily basis, neighbors who live along MD-200 ICC in Montgomery County are hoping their sign along the busy and dangerous highway demanding action catches Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's eye. The massive 20-by-15-foot...
WJLA
VIDEO: DC leaders hold rally calling on DC Councilmember Silverman to resign
WASHINGTON (7News) — Community leaders in D.C. held a press conference asking Councilmember Elissa Silverman to drop out of the At-Large race. "Based upon the released DC Office of Campaign and Finance investigation, Elissa Silverman knowingly violated local campaign laws. She used our public dollars to influence a campaign she had no right to indulge in. In essence, she took the money allotted for her campaign and used it to support the campaign of another candidate, which manipulated the outcome of the ward 3 democrats primary. That is illegal and unethical and destroyed the integrity of the primary," a group called Dont Mute DC said in a news release.
Comments / 0