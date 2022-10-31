WASHINGTON (7News) — Community leaders in D.C. held a press conference asking Councilmember Elissa Silverman to drop out of the At-Large race. "Based upon the released DC Office of Campaign and Finance investigation, Elissa Silverman knowingly violated local campaign laws. She used our public dollars to influence a campaign she had no right to indulge in. In essence, she took the money allotted for her campaign and used it to support the campaign of another candidate, which manipulated the outcome of the ward 3 democrats primary. That is illegal and unethical and destroyed the integrity of the primary," a group called Dont Mute DC said in a news release.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO