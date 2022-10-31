ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Fairfax County police test new restraining device

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is testing a new device useful for restraining suspects and individuals experiencing mental health crises before a situation escalates, FCPD says. This low-level restraint, called the Bolawrap, is a remote-operated, eight-foot tether that can be released at a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Culpeper police chief violates town policy by endorsing Abigail Spanberger in campaign ad

CULPEPER, Va. (7News) — Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins appears to have violated prohibited political activity, according to the town personnel and employee handbook. Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s campaign is airing television ads that include Chief Jenkins endorsing Spanberger while wearing his uniform on town property and using his position on behalf of a political party.
CULPEPER, VA
WJLA

'The Stands Rocked. The Fans Roared. The Legacy Remains': RFK farewell project launched

WASHINGTON (7News) — A lot of Washington sports news has piled in recently. Most notably, Commanders Owner Dan Snyder is potentially setting up the sale of his franchise. While many are holding their breath for what the future holds, Events D.C., the official convention and sports authority for the District, looks to pay homage to one of the city's most historic venues, RFK Stadium.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

VIDEO: DC leaders hold rally calling on DC Councilmember Silverman to resign

WASHINGTON (7News) — Community leaders in D.C. held a press conference asking Councilmember Elissa Silverman to drop out of the At-Large race. "Based upon the released DC Office of Campaign and Finance investigation, Elissa Silverman knowingly violated local campaign laws. She used our public dollars to influence a campaign she had no right to indulge in. In essence, she took the money allotted for her campaign and used it to support the campaign of another candidate, which manipulated the outcome of the ward 3 democrats primary. That is illegal and unethical and destroyed the integrity of the primary," a group called Dont Mute DC said in a news release.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy