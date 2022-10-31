Read full article on original website
Related
The 20 Worst Halloween Candies
Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
studyfinds.org
Halloween cancelled? 52% won’t give trick-or-treaters candy this year — many blame inflation
NEW YORK — As kids get ready for another Halloween night of costumes, candy, and fun memories, many adults say they simply don’t have the money to celebrate this year. In a poll of 1,000 Americans, a staggering 52 percent say they won’t be handing out Halloween candy to young trick-or-treaters.
What are the chances of fentanyl in Halloween candy?
Should you be worried about rainbow fentanyl making its way into your kid's candy?
Fentanyl disguised as candy has some parents concerned this Halloween
More than 12,000 fentanyl pills were found at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday packed into candy boxes and with Halloween just around the corner, some families are worried.
After fentanyl found packaged in candy boxes, officials say check your kids’ trick or treat haul
Officials say there’s no need to cancel Halloween this year, even as fentanyl pills were found packaged in candy boxes at LAX earlier this month, but they advise parents to inspect their children’s candy after trick or treating. “We don’t expect anything to be in the candies, but...
No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
Rainbow Fentanyl Is A Real Threat, But Not Because People Are Giving It Out As Halloween Candy
The Halloween scaries are real with this one, yet experts point out there’s been no evidence that drug dealers are specifically targeting kids.
Why Parents Shouldn't Be Afraid Of Fentanyl Candy This Halloween
As children prepare for the abundance that is Halloween trick-or-treating, parents may not feel the same level of excitement. Putting aside the fear of an empty candy bowl on the porch, the idea of something dangerous hiding in those treats can be more startling than a red balloon tied to a drain gutter. Over the years, reports of illegal drugs lacing Halloween candy have filled headlines. From the 2019 Fox News report about ecstasy tablets mimicking candy to a CBS News report of a version of edibles that look like Nerds Rope, sometimes the Halloween season brings candy with a not-so-sweet surprise.
Keeping boys and ghouls safe on Halloween night while on the hunt for candy
Before heading out, there are some safety tips for you to remember as you and your kids are out trick or treating like looking both ways before crossing the street
Drivers beware of trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Halloween may be known for many fun things, but this time of year can also be dangerous for those out enjoying the holiday. Safety experts across the country are warning drivers to use caution this weekend and on Halloween night as families are out trick-or-treating. This time of year is known for seeing an increase […]
Kid In Spooky Costume Does Sweetest Thing When Tiny Trick-or-Treater Is Too Scared of It
The dad was so thankful.
The Texas Pixy Stix Murder That Almost Ended Halloween
You were probably warned at least once in your life to be careful about your Halloween candy. From razor blades to poison, there have been millions of parents in US history to have shown concern over their kids Halloween treats. But why? Just parental panic, or is there really a...
31 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Halloween For Parents
"A child brings so much joy to a parent’s life: their laughter, their smile, their Halloween candy."
Yakima Herald Republic
Other Views: Halloween’s scariest threats? Not razor blades or ‘rainbow’ fentanyl, but rumors and lies
Like roller coasters and horror movies, Halloween amps up the fun by mixing in a dose of fear. Go too light on the scariness — make the coaster too slow, for example, or the monster too tame — and the enjoyment drains away. Perhaps that’s why we keep...
AOL Corp
Why parents should stop freaking out over Halloween candy: 'Kids pick up on diet culture stuff really young'
Life comes at you pretty fast. One day you're a kid shoveling Snickers bars into your mouth five times a day; the next you're a parent wishing more houses would hand out toothbrushes to trick-or-treaters. With Halloween soon approaching, there's a lot of hand-wringing about candy, irrespective of the annual, often-unsubstantiated fears concerning poison-laced treats. Some parents may not want their kids eating any candy at all. Some may wonder just how many fun-size candy bars their little ones can scarf down without having a sugar-fueled meltdown. And some just want their families to enjoy the holiday without messaging that candy (or any food) is "bad" and needs to be restricted.
11-year-old boy keeps late father's memory alive through special Halloween tradition
Since losing his father to cancer in April this year, celebrating Halloween helps the youngster feel closer to him.
Candy-Hungry Ghouls Are Heading to Your Doorstep — What Time Does Trick-or-Treating Start?
As All Hallow's Eve approaches — caricature-like pumpkins, clusters of mums, and 12-foot skeletons adorning neighborhoods across America — adults everywhere stock up on candy, preparing to appease herds of ghoulish, ghastly, and grotesque trick-or-treaters. Of course, among the sea of prepubescent monsters and goblins are pretty princesses, superheroes, and fairies, but they, too, have a ferocious thirst for high fructose corn syrup and dextrose.
See the data: Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians
More child pedestrians have been killed by cars on Halloween than on any other day.
Comments / 0