ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Bicyclist dies after crash with Jeep on Opdyke Road

Police are asking for any witnesses to a Monday evening crash to reach out investigators. 47-year-old Bloomfield Hills man died on the evening of Halloween after being struck by a vehicle. The accident occurred at 7:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road in Auburn Hills, the...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
LAKE ORION, MI
fox2detroit.com

1 dead after Highland Park double shooting leads to crash

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A double shooting left one person Tuesday afternoon caused a driver to crash into a tree in Highland Park Tuesday afternoon. Police said two people were shot in the area of Third and Elmhurst. One of the victims died, while the other victim was taken to a hospital.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner

Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

One dead after pedestrian struck by train

LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
LAPEER, MI
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced for crash that killed former U of D administrator Mary Lackamp

A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday for killing a former University of Detroit administrator in a car crash while fleeing police. On Nov. 1, Oakland County Circuit Judge ordered Harris Howard, 29, to spend 14 – 50 years for the second-degree homicide of Mary Lackamp, 89, who died Feb. 14, 2020. Howard pleaded no contest to the charge in September, a week before his trial was scheduled to start.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

10-year-old Oakland County boy arrested for school threat

Police arrested a 10-year-old boy after he allegedly told a fellow student at Paint Creek Elementary School in Orion Township that he would “shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley.”. That’s according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case Friday, Oct. 28, after the boy’s classmate...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of killing wife while she slept; psych evaluation ordered

A psychiatric exam has been ordered for a man accused of killing his wife by striking her with a wrench, ClickonDetroit is reporting. Justin Aron Wagenberg, 37, is charged with open murder for the Oct. 16 death of Katie Dougherty, hitting her a crescent wrench while she slept on the couch at her Waterford Township home, according to ClickonDetroit.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy