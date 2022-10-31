Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
The Oakland Press
Metamora man arraigned after M-59 incident Saturday in Rochester Hills
Kyle Garrett Rasmussen, 41, has been arraigned in Rochester Hills’ 52nd District Court Tuesday. The Metamora man is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, or by strangulation. Magistrate Marie Soma set a bond of $25,000 cash surety, or 10%,...
The Oakland Press
Bicyclist dies after crash with Jeep on Opdyke Road
Police are asking for any witnesses to a Monday evening crash to reach out investigators. 47-year-old Bloomfield Hills man died on the evening of Halloween after being struck by a vehicle. The accident occurred at 7:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road in Auburn Hills, the...
The Oakland Press
Bomb threat shuts down South Lyon High School; search of premises shows threat ‘not credible’
South Lyon High School was evacuated and shut down for nearly four hours Thursday after a threat to blow up the school was found, later determined to be not credible, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, students, faculty and staff were evacuated to a safe zone at...
fox2detroit.com
Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'. In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.
Man critically injured in daytime shooting in downtown Farmington was targeted, police say
Police say a Farmington man who called police to report damage to his car on Tuesday morning was shot minutes later in what is being called a “targeted” attack.
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
abc12.com
Metamora man accused of attacking driver in incident that left girlfriend dead
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Metamora man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that accuse him of attacking the driver of a pickup truck in a weekend incident that left his girlfriend dead. Police say 41-year-old Kyle Rasmussen is facing a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily...
fox2detroit.com
Twin brother of murder victim attacks handcuffed suspect in Macomb County after video shows execution
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - The twin brother of a man who police said was executed in July attacked the suspect charged with the brutal murder after the prosecutor's office played video of the victim being shot multiple times. Jeffrey Clark was in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after Highland Park double shooting leads to crash
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A double shooting left one person Tuesday afternoon caused a driver to crash into a tree in Highland Park Tuesday afternoon. Police said two people were shot in the area of Third and Elmhurst. One of the victims died, while the other victim was taken to a hospital.
Owners of English Mastiffs have come forward after deadly dog attack in Northern Macomb County
Authorities in Armada police have spent nearly two weeks searching for the owners who rushed off from Kozy Korner Saloon on Oct. 22 after one of their large dogs bit a French Bichon named “Olaf.”
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner
Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
One dead after pedestrian struck by train
LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
The Oakland Press
Man sentenced for crash that killed former U of D administrator Mary Lackamp
A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday for killing a former University of Detroit administrator in a car crash while fleeing police. On Nov. 1, Oakland County Circuit Judge ordered Harris Howard, 29, to spend 14 – 50 years for the second-degree homicide of Mary Lackamp, 89, who died Feb. 14, 2020. Howard pleaded no contest to the charge in September, a week before his trial was scheduled to start.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I miss him terribly’: Search for couple in deadly dog-on-dog attack continues in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Police are looking for a couple and their two dogs accused of attacking and killing a Bichon in Macomb County. The attack happened Saturday (Oct. 29) night outside the Kozy Korner Saloon on Fulton and East Main Street in Armada. The owner of the Bichon...
The Oakland Press
Two residents, one firefighter treated and released from hospital after Auburn Hills fire
Two Auburn Hills residents are looking for a new home for themselves and their two chihuahua’s after a fire destroyed the mobile home they shared. The two housemates and a Bloomfield Township firefighter were hospitalized Monday during the fire. Bloomfield Township Chief John LeRoy did not identify the firefighter...
The Oakland Press
Roseville courtroom erupts with slaying victim’s twin brother attacking defendant
The twin brother of a man shot to death in a Fraser parking lot went attacked the accused killer in court Wednesday, sparking a scuffle also among police officers and family members of the victim and defendant. Jerry Robertson, brother of the late Jerray Robertson, 28, landed a couple of...
Detroit News
Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
The Oakland Press
10-year-old Oakland County boy arrested for school threat
Police arrested a 10-year-old boy after he allegedly told a fellow student at Paint Creek Elementary School in Orion Township that he would “shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley.”. That’s according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case Friday, Oct. 28, after the boy’s classmate...
The Oakland Press
Man accused of killing wife while she slept; psych evaluation ordered
A psychiatric exam has been ordered for a man accused of killing his wife by striking her with a wrench, ClickonDetroit is reporting. Justin Aron Wagenberg, 37, is charged with open murder for the Oct. 16 death of Katie Dougherty, hitting her a crescent wrench while she slept on the couch at her Waterford Township home, according to ClickonDetroit.
