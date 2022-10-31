Read full article on original website
pureoldiesspencer.com
Suspicious Vehicle Report Leads to Drug Charges Against Spirit Lake Man
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Spirit Lake man is facing drug charges after police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle last weekend. The Laurens Police Department was dispatched to a local convenience store on Saturday to a report of a vehicle parked at the gas pumps with its hood up for an unspecified amount of time. The sole occupant, Jordan Hawn, was then found asleep inside the vehicle when officers arrived where he later said he was waiting for ride after his vehicle broke down.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested for Vehicle Theft
A Storm Lake man has been charged with stealing a vehicle. At approximately 7pm Thursday, the Storm Lake Police and Buena Vista County Sheriff's Departments reportedly conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the 400 block of Flindt Drive in Storm Lake. Police allege that the driver, 26-year-old Alfredo Inzunza, did not own the vehicle. Further investigation revealed that Inzunza entered the unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Expansion Boulevard, located the keys, and took control of the vehicle without authorization from the owner.
stormlakeradio.com
Rolfe Man Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges
A Rolfe man was recently arrested on weapon and drug-related charges. Back on October 24th, the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 41195 320th Street in Rolfe. Authorities seized a large amount of methamphetamine, three firearms, a large amount of marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia. 40-year-old Jason...
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Man Involved in Hamilton County Collision
A Sac City man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in rural Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the collision happened shortly before 3pm on Thursday two miles east of Webster City. 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris. Eivins failed to yield to the right of way, and broadsided a Peterbilt semi that was driven by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man arrested on warrant for OWI
HARTLEY—A 43-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jamie Lee Wiersma stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro for erratic driving about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Oak Hill Avenue about two miles east of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man's Probation Revoked in BV County Due to Des Moines Shooting ; Will Serve Additional Prison Time
A Storm Lake man had his probation revoked this week in Buena Vista County District Court due to being involved in a shooting incident in Des Moines last year. In January of 2021, Reath Yak pleaded guilty in BV County to 2nd Degree Theft and two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary. He was placed on probation for three years with the Iowa Department of Corrections. Yak was arrested by Storm Lake Police in October of 2020, as he was wanted on multiple BV County warrants for theft and burglary.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge teen charged with possession of a firearm
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A report of shots fired led to the arrest of a teenage boy in Fort Dodge. Police responded to the Dodger Apartments Tuesday night after a caller reported shots being fired in that area. The caller said a vehicle was seen leaving the area soon after.
siouxlandnews.com
Rockwell City teen found guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter
EMMET COUNTY, Iowa — A Rockwell City teen who was originally charged with 1st-degree murder has now been found guilty of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. A criminal complaint says that on October 1st, 2021, Cejay Van der Wilt and Connor Uhde lured the victim, 20-year-old David McDowell, to an apartment in Estherville with a plan to kill him. Documents say that in the early hours of October 2nd, McDowell was driven south of 110th St. on 440th Ave. in rural Emmet County, outside of Estherville. He was then shot and killed there.
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
Sioux County man arrested after jumping from moving pickup
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it started on Highway 75 southwest of town on October 24th. A Deputy met a pickup losing its cargo and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson, then drove on the wrong side of the road. As he traveled into Hull, he turned off his headlights.
Storm Lake man arrested for lascivious acts with a child
The investigation began in March of this year when the Storm Lake Police Department received reports of sexual abuse of a female child.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Lyon County Authorities Investigating Weekend Stabbing
George, IA (KICD)– Authorities in Lyon County are investigating after a person was apparently stabbed Sunday morning in George. Police were called to a party in the 300 block of East Indiana around eight o’clock to the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were initially taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
kicdam.com
Verdict Reached in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A verdict has been reached in the weeklong murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people charged in the 2021 death of David McDowell. It only took the jury about two hours to come back with a guilty verdict to a lesser charged of involuntary manslaughter in place of the original first-degree murder charge. The jury also noted that one of the key witnesses in the prosecution’s case, Brady Salberg, is an accomplice in the crime and his testimony, along with that of Connor Uhde- the second defendant in the case- did not agree with the evidence presented at trial.
nwestiowa.com
Paullina man arrested for fake $100 bill
PAULLINA—A 34-year-old Primghar man was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of David Charles Barber stemmed from him asking a cashier at the Dollar General in Paullina to break a fake $100 bill into smaller bills on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the Paullina Police Department.
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
kicdam.com
Drake University Law Professor Weighs in On Estherville Murder Trial Verdict
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The trial of Cejay Van Der Wilt, the second man charged for the death of David McDowell in rural Estherville last October, has wrapped up this week. After almost two hours of deliberation the jury delivered a guilty verdict, but not for the original 1st Degree Murder charge, but for the lesser charge of Involuntary Manslaughter.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police investigating after two men found dead
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are investigating after finding two men dead in a home. Police say the men were discovered by someone who entered their home on the 200 block of North 13th Street around 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Police have not shared the identity...
Two people found dead in Iowa home, police investigating
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in […]
stormlakeradio.com
Marilyn Mahler, age 72, of Sac City
Marilyn Mahler, age 72 of Sac City, IA, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30PM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sac City. Visitation will be from 6-8PM on Friday...
